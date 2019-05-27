Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Buble wants to thank fans on first Australian tour in six years
Michael Buble wants to thank fans on first Australian tour in six years
Music

Why Buble can’t wait to get back to Australia

by Cameron Adams
27th May 2019 7:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MICHAEL Buble has had a tough few years - and Australian fans are in for a treat when he returns to our shores for his first national tour in six years.

The chart topper will perform at Rod Laver Arena on February 15 and 16.

It is his first national tour in six years and the first world tour since Buble reactivated his career after stopping while son Noah battled cancer.

Buble took almost two years off while his son recovered, returning with last year's album, Love.

"I am loving being back on stage," Buble told the Herald Sun.

"It's a complete joy to be out there. It's exactly what I hoped it would be.

Michael Buble is headed Down Under for his first full tour in six years. Picture: Luke Dyson
Michael Buble is headed Down Under for his first full tour in six years. Picture: Luke Dyson


"It is a real genuine connection with people all over the world who have given my family a lot.

"The reason I was able to take care of business the way I was was because of them.

"It's been a true joy to go out on stage and show them my gratitude with my ­actions. It's been even better than I had hoped. It's been bliss."

The Canadian singer said his son's illness had taught him about perspective.

"I'd lost touch with reality, worrying about record sales and how many tickets I'd sold and what memes people were making about me," Buble said.

"Suddenly I got this massive reality check."

Michael Buble on stage during his latest world tour. Picture: Luke Dyson
Michael Buble on stage during his latest world tour. Picture: Luke Dyson


Buble will be performing with a 36-piece orchestra. The setlist includes Feeling Good, My Funny ­Valentine, Home, Always on My Mind, Cry Me a River, Everything, When I Fall in Love, Sway, Home and Just Haven't Met You Yet.

Buble has had five No. 1 albums in Australia and has sold more than three million albums in Australia, including one million copies of his Christmas album alone.

 

Michael Buble will be performing with a 36-piece orchestra in Australia. Picture: Luke Dyson
Michael Buble will be performing with a 36-piece orchestra in Australia. Picture: Luke Dyson


Other tour dates will include Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 4 and 5, Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on February 7, Adelaide Entertainment Centre on February 12 and 13, and RAC Arena in Perth on February 21.

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Buble go on sale June 5 from 10am at Ticketek.

A Telstra pre-sale will start on Thursday and runs until June 3.

cameron.adams@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
entertainment michael buble music tour

Top Stories

    Pro golfer's cocaine, party lifestyle leads to jail time

    premium_icon Pro golfer's cocaine, party lifestyle leads to jail time

    Crime THE 22-year-old was set for a shining golf career, but it all fell apart.

    Promises, promises: What our re-elected pollies must deliver

    premium_icon Promises, promises: What our re-elected pollies must deliver

    Politics The election is over, so what can we expect from our MPs?

    BEEF WEEK: Cows, pie-eaters and Mr Beef's message to his son

    premium_icon BEEF WEEK: Cows, pie-eaters and Mr Beef's message to his son

    Community PHOTOS: There were a lot of winners and grinners at Beef Week

    • 27th May 2019 9:12 AM
    13 fantastic things to do this week

    premium_icon 13 fantastic things to do this week

    Whats On From Love Lennox to Lismore Eats