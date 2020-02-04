Why Bryant is primed for a big bash

“It’s always good to get some runs against England, or at least whack their second team around,” Bryant said.

AS ton-maker Max Bryant dispatched the England Lions bowlers to all parts of Metricon Stadium, he couldn't help rue the fact the runs weren't as forthcoming in the Big Bash.

The Gold Coast Dolphins player got some needed runs, and confidence, by belting 102 runs for Cricket Australia XI in the first of three one-day matches at Metricon Stadium against the visiting Lions on Sunday.

He will get another chance to impress when the two sides meet again today.

His success with the bat followed a disappointing BBL series for the Brisbane Heat player who managed just one score over 50 (65 runs) from 10 innings before being dropped for the team's final four games of the series.

Bryant was seeing the ball like a balloon on Sunday but he said finding the middle hadn't been his problem, his decision making was the issue.

"It was good to get some runs but it would have been better if I got them through the Big Bash.

"I feel like I'm hitting the ball well but that probably wasn't the problem during the Big Bash, it was decision making."

The 20-year-old has represented Australia multiple times at various levels growing up and said he hoped to one day replicate the innings at the highest level for the nation.

"Hopefully I can score some runs for Queensland and who knows what happens, I might be in these colours later," Bryant said.

Bryant helped steer Australia to a total of 281 runs on Sunday but it wasn't enough, with the Lions reaching their target with six wickets in hand in the 48th over.

It was former TSS graduate Sam Hain who did the damage with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 122 runs while his friend and fellow Gold Coaster, spinner Matt Kuhnemann, finished with 0/51.