Fittler: Blues primed for Origin opener

NSW coach Brad Fittler has declared the Blues are even better prepared than the 2018 State of Origin series-winning squad.

The Blues seek to take first blood in the series opener at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night as they hunt back-to-back titles for the first time since 2005.

Fittler has had his fair share of injury and form-related concerns to cope with during the lead-up but he is confident the squad can deliver.

James Maloney, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Tyrone Peachey were dropped on form and similarly James Roberts wasn't considered because he was demoted to reserve grade at Brisbane before his recent switch to South Sydney.

Tom Trbojevic was unable to retain his wing berth due to a hamstring complaint while incumbent lock Jack de Belin has been sidelined under the NRL's "no- fault" stand down rule.

Potential call-ups Mitchell Pearce, Luke Keary, Jack Bird and Joey Leilua were all scratched because of injury.

Fittler named five new faces in Payne Haas, Nick Cotric, Cody Walker, Cameron Murray and Jack Wighton while Josh Morris has been recalled from representative retirement for his first Origin in three years.

Despite that, Fittler has been able to name 11 players who won last year's shield and he predicted that would show.

Blues Coach Brad Fittler talks tactics with his NSW players.

"It feels like we're just a little bit better than we were last year because we've been together a year longer. That helped," he said.

"It does get a little easier. You don't get any more sleep but the fact is they know each other and that helps.

"We had some hiccups going into selection, that was the trickiest part.

"The fact is we have 11 players from last year, 12 if you include (last year's 18th man) Nick Cotric. That in itself is a real benefit.

"The blokes we brought in, a few of them had existing combinations and Josh Morris is very experienced.

"We just need to turn that into effort."

NSW skipper Boyd Cordner said the side's build-up had been faultless and they felt more cohesive this year.

"Cooky (Damien Cook) and Nathan (Cleary) played last year together," he said.

"Cooky plays with Cody so that made the transition easier for him. On the left edge we have myself, Latrell (Mitchell) and Foxxy (Josh Addo-Carr).

"They have similar structures to what we want to play."

