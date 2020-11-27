Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Twin Towns club billboard message was so touching, it's close to the heart because of COVID-19. Photo: Cecilia Morey, Tweed Heads.
The Twin Towns club billboard message was so touching, it's close to the heart because of COVID-19. Photo: Cecilia Morey, Tweed Heads.
News

Why borders opening won’t help major North Coast employer

Jessica Lamb
26th Nov 2020 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

OPENING the borders might put an end to the traffic chaos but one of the biggest hospitality employers in the Tweed says venue capacity restrictions is what will really make the difference to reviving business.

Twin Towns chief executive officer Rob Smith welcomed the “significant step” announced on Wednesday that the Queensland border checkpoints would be dismantled and the sunshine state open to all except declared hot spots.

<<READ MORE: How Queensland’s border decision impacts the Northern Rivers>>

However, Mr Smith said the big issue for Twin Towns was the COVID-19 restricted 300 people capacity placed on the company’s two Tweed venues.

“We had great hopes this morning’s announcement was the lifting of the capacity restrictions but this turned out to be only for very small venues and until that flows through to large venues, all the extra people wanting to come now the border has opened, we will not being able to accommodate them,” he said.

Twin Towns Club ceo Rob Smith.
Twin Towns Club ceo Rob Smith.

Mr Smith said in July, the clubs could operate realistically as a viable operation with the one person per square metre rule.

He explained Twin Towns had been forced to reduce staff numbers over the COVID-19 period with casual staff still looking at scant hours and full timers not able to return to normal shifts yet.

“After July 24 with all the outbreaks down south, we went back to capacity limits which has been a real problem for us,” Mr Smith said.

“We hope this time those restrictions move forward and hopefully it is this side of Christmas.

“Thank you for those people who have continued to patronise clubs through difficult times.”

queensland border reopening queensland coronavirus restrictions rob smith twdbusiness twdcoronavirus tweed twin towns
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Proposed Dunoon dam ‘a quarter of a billion-dollar gamble’

        Premium Content Proposed Dunoon dam ‘a quarter of a billion-dollar gamble’

        News FOUR former Rous County Councillors have voiced their opposition to a new dam describing it as outdated.

        Shark spotted at popular Tweed Coast beach

        Premium Content Shark spotted at popular Tweed Coast beach

        News All the details you need to know about Thursday afternoon’s shark sighting at South...

        Council’s surprising audit result despite costly roads issue

        Premium Content Council’s surprising audit result despite costly roads issue

        News Lismore City Council received a few nice surprises during the latest financial...

        Repeat driving offender ‘learned lesson’ in jail

        Premium Content Repeat driving offender ‘learned lesson’ in jail

        Crime Bail and two court orders couldn’t stop him getting behind the wheel