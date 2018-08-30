Menu
Bangalow on the Northern Rivers.
Why Bangalow is still hot property

30th Aug 2018 12:00 PM
SET in the magnificent lush hinterland, yet only 15 minutes to pristine beaches, Bangalow is a bustling village offering residents a vibrant lifestyle.

With its heritage-listed buildings a delightful feature of the main street, quirky cafes and restaurants, a variety of fantastic shops and a yearly events calendar attracting people from far and wide, Bangalow is considered "hot" property and a much sought-after place to call home.

On Saturday morning join the throngs who patronise the farmers' markets for local and organic produce or, on the fourth Sunday of the month, the thousands who pour into town for the colourful village market.

 

Hinterland adventures Bangalow Markets
Bangalow is also home to the popular annual Sample Food Festival, where the area's best chefs offer tasting plates to a hungry crowd; the annual Bangalow Music Festival attracts acclaimed chamber musicians and soloists from around the world, the Bangalow Show highlights rural attractions and there's even a Barbecue and Bluegrass Festival.

 

Sample Food Fest
Bangalow is also famous for its annual Billycart Derby where a variety of billycarts race down the main street.

 

The Curly Flash cart at Bangalow Billycart Derby
Chris Hayward from GNF Real Estate said Bangalow had retained its unique village feel and there was a close-knit community.

"It's a relaxed village here and there's always someone or an organisation ready to lend a hand to those in need," he said.

"Bangalow has been around since the 1800s, so that speaks for itself."

As much as possible the town has avoided development, possibly one of the reasons it attracts former city dwellers looking for an idyllic country retreat.

New subdivisions are increasingly attracting younger residents, while retirees looking for a quiet lifestyle, yet close to all amenities are moving to Bangalow.

This high demand market is reflected in the median house price which is $920,000.

Rents average about $680 per week.

 

SOLD Feature - Bangalow on the Northern Rivers.
