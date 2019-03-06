Why Ballina's return and earn machine should be moved

THE popularity of the Return and Earn reverse-vending machine at Ballina Fair has led to complaints from local residents.

The machine was placed at Ballina Fair more than a year ago, with locals keen to cash in on their empty bottles.

However, the Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW and Nationals' candidate for Ballina, Ben Franklin, has called on the Environment Minister, Gabrielle Upton, to review the location of the machine.

"I have had a number of local residents speak to me about the impacts that the vending machine is having on the local neighbourhood,” Mr Franklin said.

"These concerns include the loud noise of bottles being deposited at all hours of the day, increased traffic to the area and other related concerns.”

While he said he was supportive of the "fantastic” scheme, "we need to make sure that the vending machine is located in a place that is appropriate and does not have a negative impact on community members that live close by.”

Users also can choose to donate their earnings to charity.