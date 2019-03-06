Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ballina Fair's Return and Earn recycling kiosk.
Ballina Fair's Return and Earn recycling kiosk. Contributed
News

Why Ballina's return and earn machine should be moved

by Graham Broadhead
5th Mar 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE popularity of the Return and Earn reverse-vending machine at Ballina Fair has led to complaints from local residents.

The machine was placed at Ballina Fair more than a year ago, with locals keen to cash in on their empty bottles.

However, the Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW and Nationals' candidate for Ballina, Ben Franklin, has called on the Environment Minister, Gabrielle Upton, to review the location of the machine.

"I have had a number of local residents speak to me about the impacts that the vending machine is having on the local neighbourhood,” Mr Franklin said.

"These concerns include the loud noise of bottles being deposited at all hours of the day, increased traffic to the area and other related concerns.”

While he said he was supportive of the "fantastic” scheme, "we need to make sure that the vending machine is located in a place that is appropriate and does not have a negative impact on community members that live close by.”

Users also can choose to donate their earnings to charity.

ballina ballina fair ben franklin recycling return and earn reverse vending machines
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    $100M pledged to fix failing river

    premium_icon $100M pledged to fix failing river

    Politics IN 2014, the Richmond River was graded an overall 'D-' in a comprehensive expert report, now Labor has a plan to revive the watercourse.

    • 6th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    $2.6m plan for three-storey building in main street

    premium_icon $2.6m plan for three-storey building in main street

    Council News It would include food outlets and shop-top housing

    • 6th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    VIDEO: The Tetra Matrix goes from Bangalow to New York

    premium_icon VIDEO: The Tetra Matrix goes from Bangalow to New York

    Business Artist completed the $25,000 commission from New York.

    • 6th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Official summer wrap from BoM: Very hot, extremely dry

    premium_icon Official summer wrap from BoM: Very hot, extremely dry

    Weather Temperatures exceeded previous records by more than half a degree

    • 6th Mar 2019 12:00 AM