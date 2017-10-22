'Why Ballina?' Surprise over plans for INXS museum

Ballina has been earmarked as one of the desired locations band INXS proposes to erect its music museum.

A PROPOSAL to build an INXS museum in Ballina has the town abuzz with chatter in both support and opposition to the project.

More than 40 comments have been posted to the Northern Star's Facebook page since the news the North Coast town was in the running as a potential location for the facility.

A resounding yes has been the response to many about the news. Reader, Debra Lowe said to her knowledge the iconic rockers "often frequented Ballina and surrounds".

"They used a Recording studio out back here...and one of The brothers had or has a picturesque property around this way also. Yes do it. Do it now," she wrote.

Many, like Leanda Headford, linked the project with potential benefits for tourism.

But some thought the museum was more suited to Sydney."I don't think Ballina would be a good location, somewhere in North Sydney would be more appropriate," Tracy Catlin wrote.

"It belongs on the Northern Beaches of Sydney, nowhere else," Rob Rhodes wrote.

But Drew Potter said it was important to give regional areas a fair go.

"I'm sure the big city's (sic) have enough how about giving it to a small town to help with tourism? Sydney has enough!," he wrote.

Others struggled to identify the link between Ballina and the famous band and its' members.

"Why Ballina? Wasn't Michael Hutchence from West Aus (sic)?," Lu Dean wrote.

"As much as I love my home town of Ballina! No the town had nothing to do with them or there (sic) success," Clint Higgins wrote.

A left-of-field suggestion to build the museum in Lismore was floated by Glenn Russell.

"... the council doesn't want to expand the square so bring it on," he wrote.