Why Ballina St bridge in Lismore was closed this morning

Ballina St bridge in Lismore is closed.

AS PEOPLE headed to work and school in Lismore this morning, there were some detours and delays because the Ballina Street bridge was closed to traffic.

A police car blocked the entrance the bridge and drivers were sent through the CBD.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said climate change protesters had blocked the bridge.

"They have since been moved on," he said.

It is understood the protesters were staging a "civil disobedience" action.

They have been contacted for further comment.