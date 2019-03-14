Why Ballina residents won't get a free tip visit

Cr Phil Meehan put a motion before Ballina Shire Council calling for each household in the shire to have one free access to the tip front each year.

Cr Phil Meehan put a motion before Ballina Shire Council calling for each household in the shire to have one free access to the tip front each year. Graham Broadhead

EVERYTHING comes at a price.

That was the argument used to knock back a proposal to allow Ballina Shire households one free trip to the tip each year.

Councillors cited the financial and environmental burdens of the plan in opposing it.

Councillor Phil Meehan put forward the motion at last month's Ballina Shire Council meeting, saying three quarters of councils across the state were offering a similar service.

He said the Byron Shire allowed each household one trip drop-off, without charge, each year, while Lismore City Council offered three.

Cr Meehan did not suggest a kerbside service.

"I don't believe we have the facilities to do that and I also believe there might be some environmental issues with it," he said.

But he said residents should be afforded a visit to the tip, with "reasonable limits" on the weight of materials disposed of.

Cr Ben Smith disagreed, saying the program would come at a cost to the council.

Cr Smith said the proposal would be "not responsible", citing Lismore City Council's cash deficit of $6.1 million.

"Based on my discussions with staff, it's quite clear that (in) Lismore, it's not a sustainable thing and it's quite clear Lismore are aware of the unsustainability of their approach to waste," Cr Smith said.

"It's not the responsible thing to do and we can't take for granted our council's financial position."

Cr Sharon Cadwallader said it was vital for the council to live within its means.

Mayor David Wright also opposed the plan, saying: "nobody gets anything for free".

"Anything that goes through the gates (at the tip), we pay the State Government about $86 a tonne," Cr Wright said.

Cr Stephen McCarthy said the onus should be on "the people who create the rubbish".

Cr Meehan's motion, including an amendment from deputy mayor Nathan Willis, was lost with only Crs Meehan, Sharon Parry and Nathan Willis supporting it.

Cr Sharon Cadwallader then put forward an alternate motion, that the council develop an illegal dumping strategy "that provides overall social and environmental benefits for the entire community" and that they promote free options already available to residents, such as Freecycle.

This was carried unanimously.