Why Ballina pub has gone back to its name from 1936

PLACE TO MEET: Licensee of the Henry Rous Tavern in Ballina, Katie Faber, is keen for people to catch up at the tavern. Graham Broadhead

THE staff of a Ballina venue will be promoting a new catch-cry in town.

"Meet you at Henry's” is part of a campaign to promote a new, clean, safe and secure image for the venue, which also includes the social media line #meetyouathenrys.

The Henry Rous Tavern is the new name of the venue located on the corner of River and Moon streets in Ballina.

It's a return to a former name for the venue, first used in 1936, and is part of the campaign to give the popular venue a fresh image.

Katie Faber has taken over as licensee of the tavern. She has been in the industry for 10 years, with four of those here in Ballina.

"I have been part of the transformation of the tavern from the Rous to Henry's and it's been an amazing experience,” she said.

She said it was time for a change and the new name and image aimed to encourage locals to use the tavern as a meeting place -- #meetyouathenrys.

Henry Rous was the sea captain who was the first European to venture into the Richmond River back in 1828. He had a keen interest in sailing and dedicated much of his life to horse racing.

Katie said Captain Henry Rous was a distinguished gentleman "who enjoyed being with his friends, having a social drink and a flutter on the horses, and the odd adventure”.

"We think if Henry Rous was alive today, he would be proud to have his name on the tavern.”

Katie said the day-time trading tavern -- it is open 9am to 9pm Monday through to Sunday -- welcomes everyone, particularly families, with a kids' play area, and a special menu for toddlers.