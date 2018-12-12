Why Ballina man really, really wanted to be on this flight

THUMBS UP: Retired RAAF flight engineer Dick Wills, delighted to be back in the cockpit of the Orion aircraft A9-752, which arrived in Lismore on Sunday.

THUMBS UP: Retired RAAF flight engineer Dick Wills, delighted to be back in the cockpit of the Orion aircraft A9-752, which arrived in Lismore on Sunday. Contributed

IT WAS a flight of nostalgia for Ballina's Dick Wills on Sunday.

He had the privilege of being on board the last flight of Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion aircraft A9-752 as it flew from RAAF Edinburgh in South Australia to Lismore where it will be dismantled before being transported to the air museum at Evans Head.

Mr Wills is a retired RAAF flight engineer and was part of the crew when that particular aircraft - "752", as Mr Wills refers to it as - arrived in Australia on June 29, 1978, for its service with the RAAF.

"As soon as I found out that aircraft was going to Evans Head, I rang everyone I knew to try and get on that flight," he said.

Though he has retired from his career with the RAAF, Mr Wills checked the final flight of 752 on his log book.

It was a six-hour haul from South Australia.

It included a low-level run from Port Macquarie to Evans Head, which was Mr Wills' 28th flight on that Orion surveillance aircraft.

"It was so emotional I choked up," Mr Wills said.

To add to that emotion, he was joined on the flight by Mick Morris, from Adelaide, who also was part of the crew on 752's first flight into Australia.

"It was absolutely fantastic," Mr Wills said.

"Something I will never forget."

Mr Wills flew a total of 3113 hours on Orions when he was posted to RAAF Edinburgh for seven years during his service career.

The equipment inside the aircraft had changed since Mr Wills' time in the air force.

"I had to ask a lot of questions," he said.