Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Plans for the two-storey development at Newrybar. Source: Ballina Shire Council
Plans for the two-storey development at Newrybar. Source: Ballina Shire Council
News

Why Ballina council rejected plans for two-storey house

Rebecca Fist
19th Jan 2020 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COUPLE’S plans to build a two-storey house and swimming pool on a scenic Newrybar property have been scuttled.

The couple had hoped to capitalise on the property’s most spectacular views on the 36-hectare property off Old Byron Bay Road.

However Ballina Shire Council found, the dwelling’s proposed site on the escarpment was a deciding factor in the downfall of the plans.

The plans also included “decommissioning” the existing house and the construction of an access road, which had already been built.

Neighbours were not impressed with the proposal, with more than a dozen penning objections to the plans, citing privacy concerns, impact on views, and environmental concerns.

Council officially refused the development application on Friday, January 10.

In the refusal council cited two reasons the development was inconsistent with the objectives of the Environmental Protection Zone and the impacts of the development did not meet the requirements of the Ballina Shire Development Control Plan.

The matter was debated exhaustively at recent council meetings.

Councillor Keith Williams was concerned the building was inconsistent with the area’s planning rules.

“This development does not protect and enhance areas of particular scenic value to the local government area of Ballina,” Cr Williams said.

He added that the proponents had form, raising a matter contested in court in 2016, and successfully prosecuted by the council against the landowners.

“The owners built a road without authorisation,” Cr Williams said.

“We are making it easier to seek forgiveness than permission and that is what this DA does. If we allow this culture to continue in our shire we will be swamped.”

Councillor Phillip Meehan argued a refusal on that basis would be petty.

“We are treading on very dangerous ground to make decisions based upon past grievances,” Cr Meehan said.

The landowners are still within their rights to challenge council’s decision in the NSW Land and Environment Court.

Mayor David Wright aired fears it was a case the council may not be able to win.

“I don’t want this to go to the Land and Environment Court,” he said.

“So many people have already got approval for the same thing.”

In the December council meeting, six councillors voted in favour of rejecting the DA and four voted against the rejection.

northern rivers councils northern rivers development
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman falls from horse, flown to hospital for treatment

        premium_icon Woman falls from horse, flown to hospital for treatment

        News A ROSEBANK woman has been treated for injuries sustained during an incident involving a horse.

        Man hit by vehicle flown to hospital

        premium_icon Man hit by vehicle flown to hospital

        News WESTPAC Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to assist after the man was struck...

        What you need to know about highway changes this week

        premium_icon What you need to know about highway changes this week

        News Changed traffic conditions and night work for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, what...

        Farmers’ markets a fruit lover’s paradise

        premium_icon Farmers’ markets a fruit lover’s paradise

        News STALL now overflowing with tropical and sub-tropical fruits.