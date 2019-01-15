Why Ballina council has hired a mozzie expert

Ballina Shire Council has engaged an expert to review and update the mosquito management plan.

THEY can ruin an outdoor barbecue and keep you awake at night.

Mosquitoes can be a serious problem (and very annoying), but did you know they can also be good for the environment?

Ballina Shire Council is teaming up with mozzie expert Dr Cameron Webb to review and update its mosquito management provisions.

The medical entomologist spends his summers studying mosquitoes found in Australia's wetlands.

"Mosquitoes are a natural part of coastal wetlands," Dr Webb said.

"There are dozens of different species but only a few pose serious health concerns.

"Some are actually useful to the local environment - they're food for birds, bats, fish, and frogs but when mozzies are abundant, they can be a serious problem for residents and holiday makers to the region."

Dr Webb will visit the shire this week to study local mosquitoes and their habitats.

The up-to-date information he expects to gather will assist the council's current mosquito management options for new urban developments.

This review will ensure the council's mosquito management program is informed by best practice and leading science to minimise pest and public health risks associated with mosquitoes.

Dr Webb said he was looking forward to the project.

"It's exciting to be involved with the innovative work of Ballina Shire Council in developing strategic long-term approaches to minimising the impact of mosquitoes on the growing community in the region," he said.