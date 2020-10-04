Menu
Casuarina House by Vokes & Peters won the 'SINGLE RESIDENTIAL EXTERIOR' category in 2020 Dulux Colour Awards
News

Why award-winning North Coast home caught judge’s eye

Jessica Lamb
4th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
A TWEED home has received a design accolade in 2020 Dulux Colour Awards.

The project by Vokes and Peters called, Casuarina House, a new family home in a coastal subdivision won the 'single residential exterior' category at the 34th industry awards.

 

The awards recognise cutting-edge and creative use of colour across six categories in architecture and design

The Casuarina home was the last lot to be developed in a quiet cul-de-sac, located a few streets back from the ocean.

 

Judges complemented the building's promotion of an outdoor lifestyle and simplicity.

 

They also wrote the "Capsicum Red-painted external timbers and the sandy brickwork and masonry elements are perfectly balanced and contrast strikingly with the native foliage".

 

In the direct sun, the red paintwork is bright and defiantly modern, in shadow, the same colour appears deep and moody, almost black.

