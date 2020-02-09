Why art is popping up on bins around the Ballina Shire

HAVE YOU noticed these funky looking bins on the main streets of Ballina and Lake Ainsworth?

Ballina Shire Council has installed new bin enclosures, and public art images are located on four of these bins; two at Lake Ainsworth and two on Ballina’s River Street.

Street art on bins in Ballina features the Big Prawn, a pelican, a pandanus and a basket of fresh fish.

Lake Ainsworth’s bins feature melaleuca quinquenervia (broad-leaved paperbark), flutterer dragonfly, banksia integrifolia (coastal banksia) and soon to be installed, a brahminy kite.

“Visual imagery supports a sense of identity and embeds us in our community,” a council spokeswoman said.

“The aim of the project was to represent local residents’ sense of belonging.”

In choosing bin designs, the council took on ideas raised in community consultation regarding place-making, and feedback provided by the Lake Ainsworth Interest Group.

Images selected include the works of local photographers Kelly Saunderson, Trevor Wordern and Ben Wyeth.

The artwork was part of a larger bin installation project by the council.

The project, with a budget of $100,000, has cost the council $90,500 so far.

The signage cost $5200, staff costs and plant hire for installation was $10,900, enclosures and associated infrastructure cost $74,200 and other miscellaneous expenses were $200.

The council said the images on the bins were a reminder as to why we use them.

“The images also encourage reflection on why we use the bins provided and take care not to litter; we want to look after our stunning natural environment and its inhabitants,” the council’s spokeswoman said.

“Most residents are aware of the ramifications of litter on our local wildlife particularly in regards to items such as fishing line and plastic. Therefore, we urge residents and visitors alike to use the recycling and landfill bins provided.”