Why aren't windmills cool any more?

STILL SPINNING: This windmill located on Richmond Hill Road, still appears to be running, but whether it is pumping ground water or not remains a mystery. Francis Witsenhuysen

IT'S rare to see a windmill on the Northern Rivers these days, let alone one actually pumping ground water.

But why have these old-timey contraptions lost appeal for property owners?

Windmills appeared in Australia in the late 1800s, after they were originally introduced to Europe and later modified to be built more cheaply to pump water in the outback.

Windmills were used for milling (grinding) grain into flour for food production, but their uses then expanded to pumping water either to drain water from the land or to extract water from under the ground.

Summerland Amateur Radio Club education officer and McLeans Ridges local, Duncan Raymont, grew up on a farm with four windmills in the Lockyer Valley in Queensland.

He said one reason the humble windmill was no longer popular was because the upkeep was in the "too hard basket".

An old windmill at Toowoomba in Quuensland about 1925.

"Windmills operate in the wind and if the wind is too strong they destroy themselves because they rattle and fall apart," Mr Raymont said.

"If they wind doesn't blow, they don't pump, so they need regular maintenance... how comfortable do you feel being 20 to 30m off the ground hanging off the side of a metal structure that's so hot that you can barely hang onto it?"

When a windmill pumps fails, Mr Raymont said owners had to go to extreme levels -- and a lot of hard work -- to get it working again.

"To obtain water out of the ground with a windmill requires big long pipes and rods," he said.

"When the pump down the bottom of the windmills fails, the pump needs to be lifted out of the water supply, which is sometimes 100-200m below ground level."

Lillian Rock resident Ross Wood has been helping his son install solar pumps in Queensland's Scenic Rim, where there is "no groundwater to speak of".

He said electric-based bore pumps, rather than turbine, were much more reliable, easier to maintain and much safer.

But some property owners were now in fact running old windmills off solar because of the cost of running an electric pump.

"People have had old windmill bores, where the windmills are not longer operating, and are now pulling those back off the bores and replacing them with solar pumps," Mr Wood said.

"There was an expanding effect out there when neighbours caught on.

"Solar panels are so cheap now and solar power is free.

"The reality is that in a country where we are totally blessed with sun every day, you have got the power to have two to four solar panels generally to run a bore pump.

"A bore pump can be electric, plugged into normal power, or it can be solar powered."