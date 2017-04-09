Why are some people always running late?

Watching the clock is just not in some people's behaviour.

WE ALL know someone who is chronically late for appointments, catching public transport, work, parties, the list goes on.

On our first date, my now husband was an hour late and the trend continued for some time in our marriage.

Just when I thought I had sorted him out and taught him what punctuality meant, our older son started exhibiting the late gene.

He is the one we are always sitting in the car waiting for when we have to go somewhere, as despite plenty of warnings, he hasn't put his shoes on or gone to the toilet.

We've also lost count the number of times we have had to drive him to school because he's missed the bus.

There is a a theory that some of us are wired to manage time differently.

According to website Science Alert, a study from 2016 by Washington University psychologists Emily Waldun and Mark McDaniel looked into this theory, and described it as Time-Based Prospective Memory (TBPM.)

In their experiment a set time to complete a task was given to subjects where they were able to check the clock as they did it.

It was set up in such a way that participants would likely get caught up in the tasks, such as a jigsaw puzzle, and be too preoccupied to check the time.

The results showed that some people were able to plan their time better than others.

According to Susan Krauss Whitbourne, professor of psychological and brain sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, people who are good at TBPM tasks appear to be better at regulating their own timekeeping behaviour.

There is also the theory it could just be your personality

Whitbourne says Freudian psychologists may believe excessive tardiness boils down to people having self-destructive tendencies, leaving them trapped in a cycle of being late and punishing themselves for it.

Human behaviour writer and lecturer Alfie Kohn also argues it could simply come down to a lack of self-discipline, where people find it impossible to pull themselves away from an activity they're enjoying or a task they feel they have to complete.

Psychologist and writer Adoree Durayappah-Harrison explains some people just don't like to be early.

Sometimes it is just inefficient to be hanging around for someone before they arrive, or they might feel awkward or uncomfortable waiting.

There's also social faux pas to be aware of, such as the understanding that nobody shows up for a dinner party that starts at 7pm bang on 7pm.