BALLINA'S deputy mayor has thrown his support behind calls to save the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth.

BALLINA'S deputy mayor has thrown his support behind calls to save the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth.

Cr Keith Williams said he felt like he was "witnessing a last stand” at the recent protest at Lennox Head.

"People that live outside of Lennox Head must be wondering what's going on,” he said.

"I'm constantly asked, 'Why are people fighting so passionately over a road?'. The answer of course is that it's about much more than a road.

"Nearly everyone in that crowd (at the protest) was a long term Lennox resident.

"Not just a 10-year blow-in like me, but people that had grown up here, that had raised families here, that remember, fondly, how Lennox used to be.

"To this crowd, the lake road is the last bit of old Lennox left standing.

"Everything else has been turfed and bollarded and modernised, except the lake.

"We've been fighting about what to do down there for so long that it has managed to avoid the homogenisation that has spread to nearly every coastal village on the East Coast of Australia.”

Cr Williams said the Lennox Head community resisted "being turned into a carbon copy of coastal village X down the highway, of retaining its informality and some old world charm”.

"There's always people that oppose change, no matter what you do, but this is deeper than that,” he said.

Cr Williams said he was also concerned about increased traffic and human interference on the western side of the lake, parking problems and likely impacts on nearby residents, eastern foreshore erosion and the failure of the current council plan to address the health risk of blue-green algae in the lake.