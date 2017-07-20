Why are backpacks banned from Splendour?

GETTING READY: Splendour 'siJessica Ducrou (left) and Paul Piticco (right) with Police Commander for Splendour Gary Cowan.

BANNING backpacks from Splendour in the Grass 2017 is "a sign of the times we live in", according to organisers and NSW Police.

The festival runs from Friday until Sunday at North Byron Parklands, with more than 32,000 people attending.

The event will involve more than 160 police from Thursday in teams that will include mounted police and riot squad, plus high visibility police roaming among the crowds.

Backpacks and large bags over 30cm long, 20cm heigh and 5cm of diameter will not be allowed into the event area.

Campers are allowed take larger bags to the camping grounds but not into the event area.

Co-producer Paul Piticco said it was not a tough decision for organisers.

"I don't think that improving safety is tough, I think it's the new normal and it's the world we live in," he said.

"Due to reasons beyond our control, this is what is expected these days, and safety is the number one primary concern for us.

Mr Piticco said recent attacks on live music events, such as in Manchester on May 22, triggered the measure.

"The movement towards softer targets is something that we have been looking at for years, and it really hit home in the last six months.

"With threats to German festivals and, obviously, the Manchester situation weighted heavy on us, so it's a wise move and it's something we are happy to implement"

Mr Piticco said there has been no direct threats towards Splendour in the Grass, and that the bag ban is enough to ensure safety at the event.

"I can't think of what else we can do beyond it that would not interrupt the flow of the show," he said.

"We consult with police, all the emergency services, counter-terrorism units and they seem very happy with our procedures so we are very confident."