Why Angie swapped couch nights for date nights

ANGIE Kent isn't afraid to admit being the Bachelorette looked a lot easier from the comfort of her couch.

The former Gogglebox star says she's putting her "bogan" self out there for all to see in the hopes sparks will fly.

"I wish I could go back in time and slap Angie on the couch four years ago and say, 'Don't you judge them'," she tells The Guide.

"I'm assuming a bit of karma will come my way. I spent four years thinking I was safe from my couch. As long as people are laughing, even if it's at me, I don't care."

Angie Kent and Yvie Jones were first introduced to viewers on Gogglebox. Channel 10

Ms Kent was still riding the high of her stint in the jungle on I'm a Celebrity when she was approached to be Australia's next Bachelorette.

"I was fresh from the jungle and I thought that I could do absolutely anything," she says.

"I was high on life - the happiest I'd ever been. As soon as I landed back in Australia, Ten asked me to come in for a meeting and they asked, 'Do you want this?' I said, 'Really? Me? Did you not just watch me in the jungle? I was disgusting'. I just took it as a sign."

Fans will see a more vulnerable side to the bubbly, dog-loving Sunshine Coast native.

"I don't think my friends or family have seen me this vulnerable," she says.

"I hate hurting people's feelings but for once in my life I put myself first.

Angie grew up on the Sunshine Coast, where most of her family still lives. Rob Maccoll

"I really put my all into this. I think people will be quite excited, shocked and surprised to see how invested I really am. People think that it's fake - it's not. Your feelings are full-on."

Like many fans of the reality TV franchise, Ms Kent was happy to see this year's Bachelor Matt Agnew find love after Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins chose to leave the show alone last year.

"I'm so happy Matt can be with Chelsie out in the open," she says.

"I can't wait to feel that feeling."

So does that mean she's found her Mr Right? "I am very happy," she concedes.

Angie Kent all dolled up for her first cocktail party on The Bachelorette.

While the Honey Badger's decision shocked viewers, Ms Kent says it's simply an option that's never been exercised previously. She says there's no pressure from producers to pick a winner.

"Warner Brothers are very much if you don't want to pick anyone you don't have to and something in that makes you feel safe," she says.

"They don't force you. After going through such a hectic process, your happiness is what's most important at the end of the day.

"What if I pick three people? I almost want to do that to stir everyone up (laughs).

"It's just me. I'm a lot more vulnerable than people have seen me before, which is scary but I did it."

The Bachelorette premieres Wednesday, October 9 at 7.30pm on Ten/WIN.