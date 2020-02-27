Menu
Lennox Head player Ryan Dein in Far North Coast water polo. Photo: Ursula Bentley @CapturedAus
Why Alstonville’s hard to beat in water polo competition

Mitchell Craig
27th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
COMPETITION leaders Alstonville will be hard to beat in the final rounds of the Far North Coast Water Polo competition.

The team is well-rounded and includes Queensland state representative Francis Rupnik.

He also plays for the strong Barracudas club in Brisbane and trained with the Australian combined high school team at Alstonville in December.

His brothers Ben and Oliver also play and have been prolific goal-scorers in the local competition for a number of years now, too.

Also playing for Alstonville are experienced shooters Mal Lewis and Tom Silver.

Goal keeper James Nunn is one of the team’s best players and was forced to work overtime in a 6-all draw against Mullumbimby last week.

Mullumbimby is second on the ladder and aiming for a third straight grand final appearance.

“They’ve been together for a long time and a lot of what they do comes off Pim Hendrix,” Nunn said.

“He really guides them around the pool and you can never write them off.

“Mullum are probably the best team for coming up with a game plan and sticking to it over four quarters.”

Elsewhere, Byron Bay is a step closer to a semi-final spot after a 14-3 win over Ballina on Monday night.

A win against Le-Ba will be crucial next week before Byron plays the top Lennox Head team in the final round.

Finals day will be held at the Alstonville pool on March 28.

