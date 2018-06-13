Why a third of Australians want to ditch the NBN

A NEW survey has revealed a third of Australians are unhappy with the performance of the NBN - and would even revert to their old internet service if they had the chance.

The survey of 958 people by finder.com.au, found 34% would switch to their pre-NBN service if they had the option, mainly because they believed their previous connection was more reliable or faster.

Finder tech expert Angus Kidman said despite the lack of enthusiasm there was no option to revert back.

"The reality is that everyone will need to switch over to the NBN. Aussies generally have 18 months to migrate to the NBN before all copper and cable networks will be disconnected.”

"These figures suggest that many are disappointed with their connection, especially when comparing it to their previous service.”

But an NBN Co spokesman has pointed out the survey should be taken with a grain of salt.

The spokeswoman said current ADSL services were only capable of delivering single digit Mbps download speeds, while the NBN was cable to provide minimum wholesale download speeds of 25Mbps to the entire network, and 50Mbps to 90% of fixed line services.

The NBN spokeswoman said the organisation was constantly monitoring network performance and "looking at ways we can improve our network to help to provide access to the best end user customer experience we can”.

Fixed wireless tower issues

Last year The Northern Star reported on the performance issues plaguing the Clunes NBN fixed wireless tower, including one resident who was receiving impossibly slow internet every evening.

Buyer beware: Local NBN service plagued by sluggish speeds

The NBN spokeswoman confirmed the Clunes fixed wireless tower was upgraded in September 2017 and again in April 2018.

"Due to higher than expected take-up rates of services over the Fixed Wireless network, as well as significant growth in internet usage, we have identified a small number of homes and businesses connected to the NBN Fixed Wireless network who may be experiencing congestion at certain times of the day - particularly in the peak evening hours,” the spokeswoman said.

"As part of our network upgrade program we may be adding additional cells and/or upgrading the microwave link.”

In the mean time Finder.com.au has suggested four things you can do now to improve your internet performance.

1. Check your speed. Use an ethernet cable rather than wi-fi. You may find you're not on the right plan for your usage, or you're experiencing congestion, so make sure to check your actual speeds with what your plan has promised.

2. Select the right speed tier for your usage: A moderate user can make do with a standard NBN25 plan, whereas a family of streamers should opt for speeds of 50mbps and above. Check your current plan and consider switching if you find you're connection to be slow.

3. Make sure you're using the right hardware. Different modems can offer you different connection speeds, and unfortunately a lot of the time the modem that your ISP sends you is not the fastest. Some modern modems like the Telstra Smart Modem can switch to a mobile 4G network if your line drops out, meaning you're never offline.

4. Try a different ISP. Ask your neighbours who they're with, and whether they're satisfied as different providers will perform better in different areas.