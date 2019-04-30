Why a special inquiry into ice is coming to Lismore

A special inquiry into the impacts of ice is coming to Lismore.

A special inquiry into the impacts of ice is coming to Lismore. Contributed

A SPECIAL inquiry into the drug ice and its impacts will come to Lismore in a fortnight, the town having been identified as one of five regional centres in NSW where crystal methamphetamine has been particularly harmful.

The NSW Special Commission of Inquiry into the Drug 'Ice' aims to uncover the prevalence and impact of ice and other illicit drugs on society, the success of current measures to target drug use, and ways to deal with the problem better.

The Special Commission of Inquiry is holding hearings between April and August this year - in Sydney and five regional areas of NSW where crystal methamphetamine has had a particularly harmful effect. These include Lismore, Dubbo, Nowra, East Maitland and Broken Hill.

The commissioner, Professor Dan Howard SC, said regional communities were particularly affected by the use of these illicit drugs, so it was important to visit those towns hear first-hand accounts of the issue.

During a visit to Wagga Wagga today to consult with local drug treatment and support services and members of the community, Professor Howard said: "One of the commission's tasks is to inquire into the prevalence and impacts of these drugs”.

"Data shows that more people are using methamphetamine in regional NSW than in Sydney. It is important that the commission hears directly from people in our regions about the impacts of crystal methamphetamine, the availability of services and strategies to reduce harm to individuals and communities.”

Professor Howard said crystal methamphetamine and other amphetamine-type stimulants were having an enormous impact across society.

"In order to understand the profound effects these drugs have on individuals, families and the wider community, it is important the commission hears from people with lived experience of crystal methamphetamine and ATS use, and who have relevant insights into the issues being considered by the inquiry,” he said.

"The public can provide feedback to the inquiry publicly or anonymously but the window to lodge a submission closes in a week's time so I encourage those interested to go to the website,” Professor Howard said.

Submissions are open until Tuesday May 7.

Members of the public can make an application for authorisation to appear at the Lismore hearing. To do so, you must complete and submit the application for authorisation to appear form and provide a short submission in support of the application by May 6.

Go to www.iceinquiry.nsw.gov.au to find out more and to make a submission.

The commission was established by the NSW Government to inquire into:

the nature, prevalence and impacts of the drug crystal methamphetamine - also known as 'ice' - and other illicit amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS) in NSW;

the adequacy of current measures to target ice and other illicit ATS;

options to strengthen NSW's response, including law enforcement, education, treatment and rehabilitation responses.

In February the scope of the inquiry was extended to cover other illicit ATSs in addition to crystal methamphetamine, such as MDMA, and the commissioner was granted enhanced powers to obtain evidence.

The Commission will hand down its findings by the end of 2019.

Lismore hearing

Date: May 14 -15

Address: Lismore Local Court

Time: 10am

Detailed information about this hearing is contained in Scope and Purpose: Hearing - Lismore.

To make an application for authorisation to appear at the Lismore hearing, complete and submit the application for authorisation to appear form and provide a short submission in support of the application by May 6.

Practice Guideline 3 deals with applications for authorisation to appear.