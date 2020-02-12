Why a Scottish school raised thousands for a Lismore charity

On January 31st, the whole school went 'Going Wild for Australian Wildlife' and wore something animal to support those who are helping animals in Australia. Pictured is Lauren Scott with her P3S class and Macduff firefighter Darren Robertson.

A WEE Scottish School has blown their fundraising targets for bushfire-affected koalas in the Northern Rivers out of the water.

Macduff Primary School is a community primary school of around 330 pupils, serving the fishing community of Macduff, population around 4500, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Upon learning of the Australian bushfires - Macduff teacher Lauren Scott’s class Primary 3S decided to act - and slowly the entire school and community began to get involved.

The school’s fundraising efforts will help Friends of the Koala Incorporated (FOK) continue its work caring for and rehabilitating koalas.

Initially beginning as a raffle, the students began fundraising on January 6 and have given up many of their lunches selling tickets.

The school’s original target was £200 ($386.31) which soon became a £500 ($966.02) goal due to an overwhelming community response.

But Mcduff teacher Lauren Scott said with numerous donations from the school community and Lismore MP Janelle Saffin and friend Jessica Brennan, the grand total was now an astonishing $2500.

Ms Brennan and Ms Scott were raised and educated in Lismore and have strong links to the city.

“The community here is fantastic, very supportive and welcoming,” Ms Scott said.

“I’ve had so many students, co workers and parents asking if my family is okay when the fires were burning. The kids and staff at school kept asking what they could do to help those affected by Australian bush fires.”

The initiative stemmed from the class watching a TV show called Newsround everyday, and they became well informed with Australian news.

“The show was particularly concerned about koalas,” she said.

“There was a lot of coverage about the bushfires and the kids were very interested in it.”

Ms Scott said the initiative was not only educational but a way to teach the children about being global citizens and show them ways they can make a difference.

FOK’s Dr Ros Irwin and Ms Saffin both sent the school a letter of thanks.

Ms Saffin praised MacDuff school’s fundraising efforts.

“I was absolutely thrilled when I heard about this wonderful initiative, and I immediately let the President of FOK, Dr Ros Irwin know,” Ms Saffin said.