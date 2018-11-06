Why a Lismore supermarket is closing its doors

Aldi Lismore will close its doors to renovate, relaunching with a new fresh look.

Aldi Lismore will close its doors to renovate, relaunching with a new fresh look. Pixabay

ALDI Lismore will close its doors next week ... but don't panic, it won't be for long.

The store promises to be bigger and better than before when they re-launch with a fresh new look after a comprehensive upgrade.

Aldi Lismore will close temporarily from 5pm Tuesday November 13 and reopen on Saturday December 1, with better product displays, improved navigation and modern styling.

Many of the improvements have been implemented following extensive store trials and Aldi's state-wide rollout of its modern store design in South and Western Australia.

"While we're delighted to be introducing these innovations, we want our customers to know they won't lead to higher prices,” an Aldi Australia spokesperson said. "Low prices are a big deal for Aldi. In fact, we refuse to be beaten on price. This is our fundamental point of difference and one we will never give away.”

New features include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, as well as extended energy efficient chillers. As energy management remains a key priority for Aldi, the store has energy efficient LED lighting. There will also be improved point-of-sale displays and store signage.

The spokesman said Aldi shoppers in Lismore will have access to the same award-winning grocery products and popular special buys, together with fresh fruit, vegetables and bread delivered daily.

"We're excited to be undertaking these upgrades and welcome the community to visit our new store from Saturday December 1 and share their feedback about the store experience.”

While Aldi Lismore closes temporarily, shoppers can visit Aldi stores in Goonellabah, Casino and Ballina.

Aldi Lismore will continue to be supported by a team of 15-20 permanent full and part-time employees.