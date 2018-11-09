Why a Flow Hive copycat 'disappeared' from the internet

A LOOMING battle between Northern Rivers beehive success story Flow Hive and a sophisticated imitator has ended with a welcome whimper.

Knock-off brand Tapcomb launched an ambitious social media campaign earlier this year promoting a product suspiciously similar to Flow Hive.

But after the company's product was lashed on social media for not actually working, it has since "disappeared" from the internet, according to Flow Hive co-founder Cedar Anderson.

Flow Hive became a worldwide sensation in 2015 when it raised more than AUD $15 million in a record breaking crowdfunding campaign launching its revolutionary "honey on tap" beehive.

The company founded by father and son team Cedar and Stuart Anderson now employ 50 people on the North Coast.

Cedar said Flow Hive had seen many imitators over the years, but most were generic in appearance without sophisticated marketing or branding - in some cases literally ripping of images from Flow Hive's own website. Tapcomb was different.

"There has been knock-offs from the start, illegally produced, illegally shipped, and illegally sold, but Tapcomb were claiming they had their own patents," Cedar said.

"But when we spoke to various law firms and patent attorneys they were clearly infringing on our copyright in the US and Australia."

Tracking down Tapcomb's origins and its parent company Beebot Inc proved difficult, but the Flow Hive team soon established it had an address in both Hong Kong, and Portland, Oregon.

Beebot director Tom Kuhn said in April the difference between the two products was like "lightbulbs".

"We plan to launch Tapcomb worldwide in order to provide consumers a choice of products," he told Fairfax Media

Legal letters were sent to the company and on closer inspection of their product Cedar had concerns for the both the bees and the customers who might use it.

The response from buyers on social media confirmed Flow Hive's suspicions. In short, it was slammed.

"We went through a decade of testing, very meticulously keeping the bees in mind and making sure they weren't harmed," Cedar said.

"Other companies are just seeing a market and putting a product out without that testing."

The incident has proved the worth of Flow Hive's dedication to protecting its invention.

Cedar said at the outset they decided to invest in "very broad" protection for their product because they correctly predicted it would be in-demand worldwide.

To date the company has spent $545,000 on patents and trademark protection.

Flow Hive now has an in-house lawyer and a staff member whose tasks include notifying third party websites such as Amazon or Gumtree which list Flow Hive knock offs.

"It's a bit like a game of whack-a-mole," Cedar said.

Flow Hive now has patents in all major jurisdictions - including North America, Europe and Australia and has notified border control authorities of imitators, who have the power to seize such products.

Cedar said ultimately it was customers - and the bees - who suffered from imitators, because such copycats don't have a reliable brand or customer support.

Buyers will either lose their money, the product won't work, or they won't get any after-sales support.

"It's the old saying, the poor man pays twice," Cedar said.

The apparent demise of Tapcomb has been the end of an unwanted distraction for the company, which can now get back to its core business.

Strength to strength

Flow Hive's second iteration launched earlier this year, Flow Hive 2, has been another stunning success with the company only now catching up with a huge backlog of orders, six months after its launch.

The woodware for the hives is made entirely in-house at a new facility in the Northern Rivers - with the company now employing 50 staff locally - while the patented "Flow Frames" are manufactured at an injection moulding plant in Brisbane.