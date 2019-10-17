Whose job is it to remove abandoned cars?

DESERTED: This car has been sitting on the corner of Chisholm Rd and Richmond Hill Rd, Richmond Hill just before Vistara Primary School for about 2 weeks.

IF YOU'VE ever wondered whose job it is to remove cars abandoned in often precarious locations, read on.

Lismore Police station Acting Inspector Bernadette Ingram said the answer to the question of whether police or local council took care of removing abandoned cars depended on the context.

"Usually the removal of abandoned vehicles is councils' job - but if it is identified to be involved in offences, police will take action," Insp Ingram said.

"If it is a stolen car or believed to be involved in criminal activity - police would get it towed away.

"If it has just run out of rego - we would take the plates off and notify council."

Insp Ingram said if the car was involved in an accident and evidence was not required, the responsibility for removal fell on the owner.

However, if evidence was required, the responsibility was not so clear cut and could vary depending on the circumstance.

Lismore City Council's Law Enforcement officer Craig Devonshire said vehicle disposal is managed in accordance with the Impounding Act.

"If a vehicle appears to have been burnt out for insurance reasons or involved in a crime, council waits until after the police investigation is completed to impound it," Mr Devonshire said.

"If a vehicle appears to be abandoned and is not a traffic hazard, council will wait a couple of days to see if the owner moves it.

"If not, council will then put a sticker on the windscreen saying the vehicle will be impounded if it is not moved after seven days. A letter is also sent to the last registered owner at the same time informing them of this.

He said if the vehicle is not removed, it is then impounded and the owner would be issued with a $550 infringement for abandoning a vehicle in a public place.

"If the vehicle appears to be abandoned and is a traffic hazard that puts the public at risk, the council will impound it immediately."

If you believe a vehicle has been abandoned or dumped in your neighbourhood, you can report the matter to the NSW Police on 131 444, or contact your local council. You'll need to provide: the exact location. the make, model and colour of the vehicle.