Who's training who? New puppy tests our patience

A RECENT interaction with a comparison website for private health insurance has seen me better off to the tune of $60 per month, as well as being covered for more things I need - and fewer I don't.

I grew tired of cheery emails from the company I've been handing over my hard-earned cash to for many years telling me the reason my contributions had increased yet again in April was because they were providing me much better service when, in fact, quite the opposite was true. Higher premiums and fewer benefits equals bigger profits for shareholders, of course.

Things I am likely to need now, such as MRIs, weren't covered at all, while I had no idea I have been paying for insurance for IVF treatment and pregnancy services when I rather suspect (and hope) my childbearing days are behind me.

Having said that, we do actually have a new baby in the house, and I think I'm just a bit too old for that experience also.

It's not a human newbie, but a Standard poodle puppy, basically a fluffy life-support system for a set of fangs. Her name is Ripley, Slayer of Aliens, named for the Sigourney Weaver character in the sci-fi franchise. Her original given name was Stella, but I knew I couldn't go with that; every time I called her in the park I'd have felt like Marlon Brando in A Streetcar Named Desire.

However, I should have considered the nominative determinism aspect of her moniker; not so much the Slayer of Aliens part (as there are relatively few extra-terrestrials in our little hamlet) but the RIP-ley part certainly fits her to a T.

Nothing is safe from the needle-sharp teeth, including my long-suffering adult Standard poodle, Lola, who sits patiently while the 14-week-old newcomer dangles from her ears, chews her tail, and generally failing to understand the concept of personal space.

The house has been rearranged, with all potplants out on the front veranda and down pillows locked safely away in cupboards, while the gorgeous black-tipped Mongolian sheepskin I fling casually over the back of my favourite armchair won't see the light of day again until 2020, I think.

Ripley arrived mostly housetrained, thanks to a kindly breeder. Of course, the puppy has been busy training me as well; at the first sign of her waking from a snooze I leap up and open the door for her. It only took me five days to learn that trick, and no-one even threw me a biscuit.