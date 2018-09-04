Who's the Northern Rivers' best sparky?

DEAN Parker said the key to being a good electrician was trying to get to jobs on time, keeping everyone happy and doing a good job.

They might seem like simple things, but they are things his business gets right according to our Facebook readers.

Dean Parker, centre and his team were nominated by our readers as the best electricians on the Northern Rivers. From left, subcontractor Louis Hollman (Louis Hollman Electrical), and right, 1st year apprentice Damien Culverhouse. Contributed Dean Parker

We asked them to recommend their favourite electrician on the Northern Rivers.

More than 70 nominations were received, but Dean Parker Electrical based in East Lismore was a clear winner.

Mr Parker welcomed the good news, glad to hear his customers were happy with his work.

"I've been in business for about seven years," he said.

"I grew up in Caniaba and my dad was a data technician - he got me work experience when I finished Year 12 with Greg Connors, and I got offered an apprenticeship."

Mr Parker now employs an apprentice himself and engages sub-contractors when needed.

They are kept busy, travelling from Casino to Ballina, Byron Bay and the Tweed for work.

He said he works with a few good builders who keep the work steadily coming in.

"Joel Jensen Constructions supplies 60 per cent of my work, so wherever we have to go, we go."

Mr Parker has so much work coming in his wait list for bigger projects is currently four weeks.

His said a lack of tradesmen in the area meant people had trouble finding an electrician at short notice and it was an issue government could fix.

He said there was once encouragement in the industry to engage apprentices, but now, "there are not as many incentives".