Find out the set times for this year's Splendour in the Grass.
News

Who's playing when at Splendour in the Grass?

5th Jul 2018 10:30 AM

YOU'VE got your ticket and your tent sorted.

But the wait for Splendour in the Grass set times can feel like a lifetime for festival-goers.

Organisers have today unveiled who's playing where and when at this year's festival, which runs from July 20-22.

The Friday will see New Zealand star Lorde top of the night at the Amphithreatre from 10.45pm, following Khalid at 9.15pm and Angus and Julia Stone at 7.45pm.

Safia will clash with Lord Huron at 7pm, while Dune Rats and Nina Las Vegas will both take to the stage from 10pm.

On Saturday, Vampire Weekend and Hilltop Hoods will have their late sets at the Amphitheatre and Mix Up Stage overlap.

After sets from Pnau, MGMT and The Wombats, Kendrick Lamar will wrap up Splendour's main stage on the Sunday.

Unearthed winner Kwame will play the opening Amphitheatre slot on Friday, July 20.

Splendour in the Grass organisers have released the set times for the 2018 festival.
Other acts include:

  • DZ Deathrays at the Amphitheatre, 3.30pm Friday
  • Comedy Club at The Forum/Comedy tent, 5pm Friday
  • Amy Shark at the Amphitheatre, 3.30pm Saturday
  • Gang of Youths at the Amphitheatre, 6.15pm Saturday
  • The Jungle Giants at GW McLennan, 8.30pm on Saturday
  • Ball Park Music at GW McLennan, 8.30pm Sunday

For more info, visit splendourinthegrass.com.

Lismore Northern Star

