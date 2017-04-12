Who's doing the heavy lifting post-flood? OPINION

Lismore gets started on the cleanup in town after the floods.

THE rules and regulations surrounding natural disasters and the triggers for insurance purposes, seem to trip up as many people as it helps.

After the flood the region is drowning in a sea of red tape.

We hear of flood affected businesses applying for low interest, or no interest loans, only to be asked for 'collateral' against these applications.

Asking a business owner who's had their stock completely destroyed and infrastructure wrecked for 'collateral' is a major slap in the face.

Similarly, insurance companies are arguing the toss about whether flooding from a river or water source can be construed as storm damage.

Just because Cyclone Debbie was an 'ex' cyclone by the time it crossed the NSW border, doesn't mean it wasn't one hell of a storm.

Even the process of businesses having to be surveyed about their losses, or one government having to "write" to another to ask for assistance just seems so old fashioned and slow in the digital age.

I'm sure someone who's been flooded out of their home or business sees it in far more black and white terms. It rained like hell, my premises got flooded, now give me some cash to get back on my feet.

Instead the SES, Rural Fire Service, council workers and the community keep on doing the heavy lifting.

Perhaps it has, and always will be this way in Australia, where natural disasters bring together a community together in ways that are both admirable and inspiring, and way above and beyond the behaviour of governments and big institutions.