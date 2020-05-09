Who’s afraid? Mullum actress brings prominent play to life via Zoom

Mandy Nolan hopes to reacquaint listeners with the classic play over three dramatic nights.

“...WHO tolerates, which is intolerable; who is kind, which is cruel; who understands, which is beyond comprehension...”

Exploring the intricate and sometimes devastating emotional games we play in relationships, Mullumbimby local Mandy Nolan could not have asked for a better piece of ‘lockdown fodder’ than Edward Albee’s 1962 play Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.

With theatre doors remaining closed, many performers have been searching for an outlet through which to release their creative energy. Ms Nolan has seen the lockdown as an opportunity to share one of her favourite pieces of writing with her community, and to engage peoples minds in something other than Netflix.

“It’s complex, turgid, it is disturbing, its broken. It’s about love and what we do to each other and ourselves,” Ms Nolan said.

“Most people know the movie with Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, which was extraordinary, but the 1962 Edward Albee play I believe is even better when you hear the full play – a lot of it was missing from that screenplay.’

For rehearsed living room drama, actors Linda Rutledge and Mark Swivel will bring the characters of Martha and George to life, while Mick Webb and Madeleine Lipson will read for the young and innocent Nick and Honey.

“I can’t believe how good they all are. This is a very long and complex play. And this is a complex time,” said Ms Nolan.

“We haven’t been able to gather – we have only been able to have a few reading rehearsals on zoom with everyone at their respective houses.”

“But it seems perfect at a time when we are all driven indoors with our nearest and dearest that perhaps a play about how it can all come undone is perfect!”

With the famous play running four hours, Ms Nolan has decided to present the rehearsed reading over three nights: an act each night.

The reading is free to tune into via Zoom, and will be held at 7.30pm between Friday May 22 and Sunday May 24.

If you would like to join in for this epic lockdown cultural soiree, email mandy@mandynolan.com.au for your nightly link with subject header ‘Woolf’.