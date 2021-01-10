Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dale Oliver's record-breaking pumpkin.
Dale Oliver's record-breaking pumpkin.
News

Whopper! Kyogle pumpkin breaks southern hemisphere record

Rebecca Lollback
10th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Weighing in at 867kg, Dale Oliver’s huge pumpkin at Kyogle’s Summerland Pumpkin Competition was as heavy as a great white shark, a brown bear or a large crocodile.

It was a whopper, breaking the southern hemisphere record along with the Australian and NSW records for the largest pumpkin.

The previous record was also Dale’s, with a pumpkin that weighed 743kg.

As usual the pumpkins attracted plenty of attention in the village, but it wasn’t all about enormous vegetables.

Kyogle was a hive of activity on Saturday with country music, classic cars, sports cars and hot rods, cooking competitions and art.

The Summerland Pumpkin Festival was organised by a team of people, including John Leadbeatter, Helen Goebel and Chris Pike, with support from the Tidy Towns team.

Mayor Danielle Mulholland thanked the team, but also made special mention of Steve Leadbetter, who she believed was the “heart” of the event.

“Steve made the pumpkin festival,” she posted on her Facebook page.

“He brought it back from Lismore to Kyogle … he has been driving the pumpkin festival for years now.

“He sources the seeds for people to grow these specific type of pumpkins, provides advice on how to grow them and has promoted the festival.

“Steve is the man behind the scenes and deserves the accolades for co-ordinating a festival that has become a signature event for Kyogle.”

danielle mulholland kyogle northernriverscommunity northern rivers community summerland pumpkin festival
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘DRAMATIC SCENE’: Rescue chopper called to serious crash

        Premium Content ‘DRAMATIC SCENE’: Rescue chopper called to serious crash

        News One patient was stabilised at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

        Our tunnel is so good it's being copied for Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content Our tunnel is so good it's being copied for Coffs Harbour

        News Long-awaited bypass will have three tunnels like St Helena

        How this region could punch a big hole in COVID jab plans

        Premium Content How this region could punch a big hole in COVID jab plans

        News OPINION: Battle lines are already being drawn over COVID vaccine

        Shop-top housing proposed for exclusive beachfront street

        Premium Content Shop-top housing proposed for exclusive beachfront street

        Property $3.2 million worth of works are proposed for the property.