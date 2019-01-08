Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A drifted houseboat battles the waves at Point Vernon shore.
A drifted houseboat battles the waves at Point Vernon shore. Gavin Patterson
News

Runaway houseboat launches three hour rescue from the rocks

8th Jan 2019 1:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIFTING houseboat sparked a three-hour rescue mission in choppy waters on Monday.

At one point, the vessel nearly crashed against the rocky shore at Point Vernon before Hervey Bay Water Police intervened.

Point Vernon resident Gavin Patterson, a boatie of 60 years, watched on from his home in astonishment as the houseboat headed for the rocks.

"I for sure thought it was going to hit," Mr Patterson said.

Luckily, help came just in time.

A 47-year-old man was aboard the houseboat and went on to assist with the towing process.

The houseboat was ultimately safely anchored at Torquay.

Hervey Bay Water Police Acting Sergeant Grant Brumwell said recent heavy winds were partly responsible for the boat's misadventure.

He reminded boaties to keep an eye on their vessel and remember to secure them properly.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay also helped out with the mission.

hervey bay houseboat tide weather
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GHOST HUNTERS: 'I've seen things I can't explain'

    premium_icon GHOST HUNTERS: 'I've seen things I can't explain'

    Offbeat THIS new group has already captured plenty of "evidence" at one Northern Rivers cemetery, including apparitions, a ghost cat and "bad energy".

    'If he's granted bail he'll kill her'

    premium_icon 'If he's granted bail he'll kill her'

    Crime The man allegedly punched his partner in the face three times

    New caterers to bring fresh menu to popular bowlo

    premium_icon New caterers to bring fresh menu to popular bowlo

    Business The menu will be changing "considerably”

    'Completely unsafe': 200 cars an hour on back road

    premium_icon 'Completely unsafe': 200 cars an hour on back road

    Letters to the Editor Diverted highway traffic is creating a nightmare for residents

    Local Partners