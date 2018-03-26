Who'll be the cricket king?

GAME ON: Cudgen captain Jamie Wilson and Pottsville captain Jamie Bennett ahead of the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket final this weekend.

GAME ON: Cudgen captain Jamie Wilson and Pottsville captain Jamie Bennett ahead of the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket final this weekend. Scott Powick

ALL bets are off when Tweed rivals Cudgen and Pottsville play in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League two-day cricket final at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff, this weekend.

Neither team lacks confidence and Pottsville is riding a wave of momentum ahead of its first final in competition history.

"There is always a bit to play for against Cudgen and there is a lot on the line here to say the least,” Pottsville captain Jamie Bennett said. "They know we're coming to get them in this one. "Cudgen are all class and deserve to be where they're at but I definitely like our chances.”

It is hard to argue with Bennett and it would be a fairytale finish to the season if Pottsville wins its first premiership.

They have a well-balanced side and there should be some added spice with former Cudgen player Tait Burns lining up for Pottsville.

"Tait is a Pottsville junior and he said for a few years that he would come back and have a season with us,” Bennett said. "We had a chat with him a few years ago and it didn't eventuate but he approached us this time and we were able to get him across.

"He has played in plenty of big games and he has the class to make an impact in a final.”

Pottsville top-order batsman Arren Laycock is also playing against his former club but has been unable to replicate his devastating form with the bat from last season.

He could be due for a big score while his team has plenty of runs in them with the likes Jayden Hoare, Adam Rogers and Bennett swinging the bat.

Opening bowler Nathan Wilson is a match-winner with the ball while the club has nurtured the likes of all-rounder Ryan McCloy and Conor McDowell through its junior system.

"There has been a core group of us here for a while now and we've put a lot of work into the club,” Bennett said. "Nathan is a bit of a character and he can change a game while a guy like Jayden would do anything for the club.”

Mitch's tip: Cudgen

I do love an underdog but I can't see Cudgen losing a two-day final for a second straight year on home soil. They have a NSW Country all-rounder in Caleb Ziebell and they often choke the life out of opposition teams with their bowling attack. However, rain has played a major part in games this season and wet weather could have the final say on the outcome.

Play starts at 11am both days.

TEAMS

Cudgen

Heath Wilson

Caleb Ziebell

Alec Williams

Alex Manteit

Dylan Stoddart

Jamie Wilson

Connor Ziebell

Lachlan Wylie

Terry Wilson

Anthony Kershler

Tim Spencer

James Julius

Pottsville

Jayden Hoare

Jamie Bennett

Arren Laycock

Tait Burns

Sabah Syed

Adam Rogers

Luke Manning

Ryan McCloy

Conor McDowell

Nathan Wilson

Oscar Van Megchelen

Dan Thoms