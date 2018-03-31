Whole lotta love for Plant at Bluesfest

THE questions on everyone's lips ... would he play Led Zeppelin, and has he still got it?

As Robert Plant left the Crossroads stage after more than an hour and a half, the resounding answer was yes, and yes.

Robert Plant was charismatic. Conttributed Bruce Davis

The Bluesfest headline act did not disappoint the thousands of fans who crammed into the tent to see him.

Diehard Zeppelin fans got to see their music legend in fine form, and the younger crowd got a glimpse of the magic that catapulted the band into the history books as one of the greatest.

The set was a class act in professionalism, something his competing act in the Mojo tent could learn a lesson about. As my fellow Bluesfest buddy put it: " He showed the music and the crowd respect".

Sure, we all wish Page and Bonham (RIP) etc could have been there with him, but the Sensational Shapeshifters were just that, sensational.

Robert Plant and the Sensational Shapeshifters were simply sensational.

The crowd got to hear some new tunes, as well as some of Plant's older stuff - the beautiful Mayqueen - but when the notes rang out for That's the Way, the crowd went wild.

Gallows Pole came later, but it was Whole Lotta Love that tore the house down.

A charismatic Plant didn't just hit play on the classics, he transformed them in a soaring transcendental tribute to the originals.

And while the very long wait in the carpark afterwards wasn't ideal, hearing " there's a lady who's sure all that glitters is gold" waft across the misty fields seemed a fitting end to the night.