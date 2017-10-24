Who would do this to kids?

One of the bikes stolen from the Casino BMX Club.

MEMBERS of the Casino BMX club are disappointed and upset after a break-in at the club yesterday.

The club notified the community of the break-in on Facebook, saying that multiple items were stolen.

"Our donated brand new SE racing bike that was being raffled this weekend ... gone,” they wrote.

"Two x intense black race bikes that were donated as part of an Aboriginal BMX grant ... gone.

"Our building was tagged and trashed inside and out

"Yellow spray paint was used from a stolen spray tin.

"Our fridge left basically bare of drinks, all lollies stolen and our lucky dips gone.”

Some of the vandalism at the Casino BMX Club.

The news of the break-in has outraged the community, as it comes at a time when the BMX club had been working hard to build itself up for the children in the area.

"This is so disappointing and is very upsetting to our club,” the club posted on its Facebook page.

"This last 12 months has seen a huge effort from our BMX club to fundraise to make BMX in Casino fabulous.”

The club's Facebook post has been shared 158 times in an effort to track down the stolen items.

Anyone with information about the break-in should contact Casino police.