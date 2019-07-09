Who will win origin? Carney and Lyon spill the beans

SOUND ADVICE: Former NRL players Todd Carney and Jamie Lyon are captain-coaches at Ballina and Byron Bay in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League this season.

SOUND ADVICE: Former NRL players Todd Carney and Jamie Lyon are captain-coaches at Ballina and Byron Bay in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League this season. Mitchell Craig

FORMER NRL stars and NSW State of Origin representatives Todd Carney and Jamie Lyon name their keys to victory against Queensland in the decider tomorrow night.

Attitude and confidence

"The proof was in the pudding from game two and our back five will be hard to contain," Carney said.

"I think New South Wales will be even more dangerous on a dry track and we can score points right across the park."

More of the same

"We were dominant with our speed and mobility last game and they should keep moving the ball wide," Lyon said.

"Jake Trbojevic is one to watch for me and he can cause some real damage when he gets his hands on the ball.

"They just need to do what they did last time and make sure they aim to do it better."

The Mitchell Pearce factor

"He's a good mate of mine and his inclusion is a massive one for the Blues," Carney said.

"Mitch is the sort of player that will take pressure off the rest of the team and he'll help James Maloney.

"I think David Klemmer will probably start in the front row and with Wade Graham on the bench they have every base covered."

A chance to win two straight

"NSW are a young side and they have a chance to do what Queensland did and win the next few series in a row," Lyon said.

"I feel for some of the guys who missed out and Cody Walker was a bit hard done by.

"The blokes who are there will be motivated and I'm sure they can get the result."

Watch out for Queensland

"Queensland won't lay down and they would love to spoil the party," Carney said.

"They definitely have the players to do it with Cameron Munster and Corey Norman has been playing good consistent footy."

- Mitchell Craig