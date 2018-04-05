Who will reign in NRRRL?
Ballina Seagulls
Key gains: Caleb Binge (Moree) Chris Binge (Mackay) Liam Anderson (Evans Head)
Biggest loss: Alex Grant (Tweed Seagulls)
Player to watch: Fullback Oliver Regan
Coach: Mick Foster
Where they finished last year: Premiers
Predicted finish: 2nd
Comment: The defending premiers have lost a handful of players but there is no reason why they can't challenge again. The club is also coming off back-to-back Under-18 grand final wins.
Byron Bay
Red Devils
Key gains: Tye Barry (Titans-20s) Clarence Kelly (Evans Head) Mitchell Krause (Lismore rugby)
Biggest loss: Brett Kelly (Easts Tigers)
Player to watch: Lock Matt Gallagher
Coach: Nathan Cross
Where they finished last year: 8th
Predicted finish: Premiers
Comment: Big recruitment drive including premiership winning coach and players Nathan Cross, Clarence Kelly and Simon Kelly. It has been a decade since they last won the title and have a team that can go all the way this year.
Casino Cougars
Key gains: Trevor Bolt (Evans Head) David Jacky (Marist Brothers)
Biggest loss: Roy Bell (Mullumbimby)
Player to watch: Front-rower Nick Morrissey
Coach: Brett Loy
Where they finished last year: 4th
Predicted finish: 8th
Comment: The Cougars have lost a lot of players this season and it could take them a while to find their feet. They have a good coach in Brett Loy and a decent core group of players including hooker Chad Taylor and lock Hayden Pratt.
Cudgen Hornets
Key gains: Jason Chan (Brisbane)
Biggest loss: Mark O'Grady (retired)
Player to watch: Front-rower Tim James
Coach: Pat Rosser
Where they finished last year: 2nd
Predicted finish: 5th
Comment: Coming off back-to-back grand finals and they do not look as strong on paper without the likes of Anthony Flores and Mark O'Grady. They should have enough strike to make the finals again.
Evans Head Bombers
Key gains: Tim Tregidgo (year off)
Biggest loss: Nikko Roberts (Mackay Magpies)
Player to watch: Second-rower Chad Banks
Coach: Tim Tregidgo
Where they finished last year: 7th
Predicted finish: 10th
Comment: Injuries crippled their chances last season and the Bombers have had a massive turnover of players this year. The forwards will be tough but they may not have the firepower in the backline to match it with the better teams.
Kyogle Turkeys
Key gains: Alex Farrell (Mackay Cutters) Marty Ferguson (Brisbane)
Biggest loss: Jacob Skinner (overseas)
Player to watch: Lock Lachlan Crawter
Coach: Kevin Walker
Where they finished last year: 9th
Predicted finish: 9th
Comment: The Turkeys have a young team again and Alex Farrell will be a big addition in the front-row. A returning Marty Ferguson will also give them more depth.
Lower Clarence
Key gains: Hugh Stanley (South Grafton Rebels)
Biggest loss: Jirra Breckenridge (Northern United)
Player to watch: Five-eighth Hugh Stanley
Where they finished last year: 11th
Predicted finish: 12th
Comment: Coach Evan Cochrane walked out last week so a five-man leadership group of Ryan Binge, Tom Martin, Alex McMillan, Dan Randall and Hugh Stanley will run the show. Player committment and depth looks like it will hurt the Magpies again this season.
Marist Brothers
Key gains: Evan Hickling (year off) Jacob Follent (Sydney)
Biggest loss: Darryl Butcher (Byron Bay)
Player to watch: Lock Jack Durheim
Coach: Michael Woods
Where they finished last year: 3rd
Predicted finish: 4th
Comment: Brothers have gained a genuine halfback and one with plenty of experience in Evan Hickling. The Rams also have a group of hard-working fowards with hooker Paul O'Neill, lock Jack Durheim and second-rower Kyle Kennedy who should help them to the semi-finals again.
Mullumbimby Giants
Key gains: Roy Bell (Casino), Michael Thomas (Ballina)
Biggest loss: Shaun Carney (Tweed Seagulls)
Player to watch: Second-rower Eden Syme
Coach: Dallas Waters
Where they finished last year: 11th
Predicted finish: 6th
Comment: New coach and some handy new additions should see the Giants among the big improvers this season. Halfback Roy Bell has played semi-finals at every club he's played at and centre Michael Thomas has been a big part of Ballina's recent success.
Murwillumbah
Key gains: Hadrien Domergue (France)
Biggest loss: Sam O'Dea (retirement)
Player to watch: Halfback Wayde Kelly
Coach: Nathan Jordan
Where they finished last year: 6th
Predicted finish: 7th
Comment: Murwillumbah missed out on the semi-finals for the first time in a number of years last season and it could be a big task with inspirational captain Sam O'Dea retiring. The Mustangs will still have size in the forwards with a clever halfback in Wayde Kelly.
Northern United
Key gains: Theo Hippi (South Sydney-20s) Alwyn Roberts (Byron Bay)
Player to watch: Halfback Wally Kelly
Predicted finish: 11th
Comment: The Dirrawongs are returning after sitting out last season and history shows it's hard to make the semi-finals first year back. It will be a rebuilding year for United and they could beat some good sides along the way.
Tweed Coast Raiders
Key gains: Tahne Robinson (Casino) Daryl Brooks (Murwillumbah)
Biggest loss: None
Player to watch: Hooker Dan Willoughby
Coach: Brent Kite
Where they finished last year: 5th
Predicted finish: 3rd
Comment: Tweed Coast have picked up some handy new recruits and also have premiership-winning Manly forward Brent Kite as the new coach.
The Raiders have been back in the competition two seasons and should keep improving under Kite.