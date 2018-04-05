Who will reign in NRRRL?

Ballina Seagulls

Key gains: Caleb Binge (Moree) Chris Binge (Mackay) Liam Anderson (Evans Head)

Biggest loss: Alex Grant (Tweed Seagulls)

Player to watch: Fullback Oliver Regan

Coach: Mick Foster

Where they finished last year: Premiers

Predicted finish: 2nd

Comment: The defending premiers have lost a handful of players but there is no reason why they can't challenge again. The club is also coming off back-to-back Under-18 grand final wins.

Byron Bay

Red Devils

Key gains: Tye Barry (Titans-20s) Clarence Kelly (Evans Head) Mitchell Krause (Lismore rugby)

Biggest loss: Brett Kelly (Easts Tigers)

Player to watch: Lock Matt Gallagher

Coach: Nathan Cross

Where they finished last year: 8th

Predicted finish: Premiers

Comment: Big recruitment drive including premiership winning coach and players Nathan Cross, Clarence Kelly and Simon Kelly. It has been a decade since they last won the title and have a team that can go all the way this year.

Casino Cougars

Key gains: Trevor Bolt (Evans Head) David Jacky (Marist Brothers)

Biggest loss: Roy Bell (Mullumbimby)

Player to watch: Front-rower Nick Morrissey

Coach: Brett Loy

Where they finished last year: 4th

Predicted finish: 8th

Comment: The Cougars have lost a lot of players this season and it could take them a while to find their feet. They have a good coach in Brett Loy and a decent core group of players including hooker Chad Taylor and lock Hayden Pratt.

Cudgen Hornets

Key gains: Jason Chan (Brisbane)

Biggest loss: Mark O'Grady (retired)

Player to watch: Front-rower Tim James

Coach: Pat Rosser

Where they finished last year: 2nd

Predicted finish: 5th

Comment: Coming off back-to-back grand finals and they do not look as strong on paper without the likes of Anthony Flores and Mark O'Grady. They should have enough strike to make the finals again.

Evans Head Bombers

Key gains: Tim Tregidgo (year off)

Biggest loss: Nikko Roberts (Mackay Magpies)

Player to watch: Second-rower Chad Banks

Coach: Tim Tregidgo

Where they finished last year: 7th

Predicted finish: 10th

Comment: Injuries crippled their chances last season and the Bombers have had a massive turnover of players this year. The forwards will be tough but they may not have the firepower in the backline to match it with the better teams.

Kyogle Turkeys

Key gains: Alex Farrell (Mackay Cutters) Marty Ferguson (Brisbane)

Biggest loss: Jacob Skinner (overseas)

Player to watch: Lock Lachlan Crawter

Coach: Kevin Walker

Where they finished last year: 9th

Predicted finish: 9th

Comment: The Turkeys have a young team again and Alex Farrell will be a big addition in the front-row. A returning Marty Ferguson will also give them more depth.

Lower Clarence

Key gains: Hugh Stanley (South Grafton Rebels)

Biggest loss: Jirra Breckenridge (Northern United)

Player to watch: Five-eighth Hugh Stanley

Where they finished last year: 11th

Predicted finish: 12th

Comment: Coach Evan Cochrane walked out last week so a five-man leadership group of Ryan Binge, Tom Martin, Alex McMillan, Dan Randall and Hugh Stanley will run the show. Player committment and depth looks like it will hurt the Magpies again this season.

Marist Brothers

Key gains: Evan Hickling (year off) Jacob Follent (Sydney)

Biggest loss: Darryl Butcher (Byron Bay)

Player to watch: Lock Jack Durheim

Coach: Michael Woods

Where they finished last year: 3rd

Predicted finish: 4th

Comment: Brothers have gained a genuine halfback and one with plenty of experience in Evan Hickling. The Rams also have a group of hard-working fowards with hooker Paul O'Neill, lock Jack Durheim and second-rower Kyle Kennedy who should help them to the semi-finals again.

Mullumbimby Giants

Key gains: Roy Bell (Casino), Michael Thomas (Ballina)

Biggest loss: Shaun Carney (Tweed Seagulls)

Player to watch: Second-rower Eden Syme

Coach: Dallas Waters

Where they finished last year: 11th

Predicted finish: 6th

Comment: New coach and some handy new additions should see the Giants among the big improvers this season. Halfback Roy Bell has played semi-finals at every club he's played at and centre Michael Thomas has been a big part of Ballina's recent success.

Murwillumbah

Key gains: Hadrien Domergue (France)

Biggest loss: Sam O'Dea (retirement)

Player to watch: Halfback Wayde Kelly

Coach: Nathan Jordan

Where they finished last year: 6th

Predicted finish: 7th

Comment: Murwillumbah missed out on the semi-finals for the first time in a number of years last season and it could be a big task with inspirational captain Sam O'Dea retiring. The Mustangs will still have size in the forwards with a clever halfback in Wayde Kelly.

Northern United

Key gains: Theo Hippi (South Sydney-20s) Alwyn Roberts (Byron Bay)

Player to watch: Halfback Wally Kelly

Predicted finish: 11th

Comment: The Dirrawongs are returning after sitting out last season and history shows it's hard to make the semi-finals first year back. It will be a rebuilding year for United and they could beat some good sides along the way.

Tweed Coast Raiders

Key gains: Tahne Robinson (Casino) Daryl Brooks (Murwillumbah)

Biggest loss: None

Player to watch: Hooker Dan Willoughby

Coach: Brent Kite

Where they finished last year: 5th

Predicted finish: 3rd

Comment: Tweed Coast have picked up some handy new recruits and also have premiership-winning Manly forward Brent Kite as the new coach.

The Raiders have been back in the competition two seasons and should keep improving under Kite.