Who will be the next Lismore showgirl?

THE North Coast National Showgirl Competition continues in its 55th year and is looking for a new young woman to act as an ambassador for rural NSW and the agricultural show movement.

Young women aged between 18 - 25 are encouraged to register in the competition.

2016 Teen Showgirl winner, Brooke Felsch of Broadwater will be swapping her teen sash and entering into the senior Showgirl competition this year.

"I'm beyond excited to be able to participate in the showgirl tradition for another year and would love the opportunity to represent our community at Zone and possibly State levels in 2018,” Ms Felsch said.

The winning girl will receive $1000 cash from the Northern Star plus $1500 worth of other great prizes.

The showgirl competition is an opportunity for entrants to highlight their personality, grow confidence, focus on their ambitions, enhance their knowledge, become more involved within the community, and network with like-minded women.

Showgirl entrants will be involved in sashing participants, presenting prizes and will receieve free entry to Norco Lismore Show 2017.

Final registrations are on Saturday October 7 at the Lismore Show, Lismore Shopping Square.

If you are unable to register at the Lismore Show forms can be found at www.northcoastnational.com.au/showgirl or email secretary@northcoastnational.com.au.