Who will be the man to replace Thomas George?

Thomas George's retirement has led to a community pre-selection to decide his successor.

ASPIRING Nationals candidates hoping to run for the seat of Lismore at the next state election will be finalised in a week.

The seven men who are vying for a place on the ballot of November's community pre-selection will converge on Lismore City Hall next Saturday in a bid to secure their place in the contest.

Party insiders say it is unlikely all seven will go through to the final vote.

A Nationals party spokesman quashed rumours that only those who are registered supporters of the party were allowed to participate in the vote.

He said those registered on the electoral roll for the Lismore electorate were able to cast their ballot.

The upcoming community pre-selection comes as long-standing incumbent Thomas George prepares to stand down at the 2019 election.

It is the second time in Nationals history a community-pre selection has been held to decide a candidate.

The process parallels the presidential primary vote in the US, the Nationals spokesman said.

A farmer, mortgage broker, local government politicians and businessman make the eclectic group of candidates campaigning to get over the line and included in the community pre selection.

Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman Andrew Gordon is concerned about the future of Lismore. Cathryn McLauchlan

Andrew Gordon

Principal of R Gordon and Son Property Agents, Mr Gordon is a fourth generation Lismore resident. He is also the vice-president of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and previously ran for Lismore City Council in 2012.

Ballina Shire Council mayoral candidate Ray Karam

Ray Karam

After running for mayor of Ballina Shire, Mr Karam is trying his hand in state politics. The ex-police officer owns Belle General cafe in Ballina and used to be the chairman of the Ballina Chamber of Commerce.

Lismore mortgage broker, Tim Roberts is one of seven running for the Lismore Nationals candidacy. Contributed

Tim Roberts

Throwing his hat in the ring for the Lismore Nationals candidacy, the mortgage broker owns Mortgage Choice Lismore and specialises in providing home loans across the Northern Rivers.

CALL TO ACTION: Lismore man Rod Bruem is the co-ordinator of a community group being formed to take action on the health of the Richmond River. A public meeting will be held in Ballina tomorrow night. Graham Broadhead

Rod Bruem

From a businessman to a publisher, Mr Bruem works for Time to Roam Australia magazine based in Lismore. Outside of work, he is the co-convenor of the Richmond Rivers Rescue.

Tregeagle farmer Austin Curtin (right) is looking to make his move into politics. Facebook

Austin Curtin

Tregeagle farmer Austin Curtin was the first of the seven to make his intent known for the Lismore Nationals candidacy. He is the son of Lismore trauma surgeon, Dr Austin Curtin.

Gianpiero Battista

The Lismore councillor has returned to the realm of state politics after an unsuccessful bid running with the Christian Democrats Party at the last state election in 2015.

Kate and Peter Petty at the TenFM fundraiser Magic in the Vineyard at Golden Grove Estate. Photo Emma Boughen / Stanthorpe Border Post Emma Boughen

Peter Petty

Similarly to Cr Battista, Tenterfield's mayor has moved to step it up from local government and challenge himself at state politics. Earlier this month he told the Tenterfield Star transitioning to state politics was something the long-time local had always thought about.