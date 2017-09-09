21°
News

Who will be the man to replace Thomas George?

Thomas George's retirement has led to a community pre-selection to decide his successor.
Thomas George's retirement has led to a community pre-selection to decide his successor. Sophie Moeller
Claudia Jambor
by

ASPIRING Nationals candidates hoping to run for the seat of Lismore at the next state election will be finalised in a week.

The seven men who are vying for a place on the ballot of November's community pre-selection will converge on Lismore City Hall next Saturday in a bid to secure their place in the contest.

Party insiders say it is unlikely all seven will go through to the final vote.

A Nationals party spokesman quashed rumours that only those who are registered supporters of the party were allowed to participate in the vote.

He said those registered on the electoral roll for the Lismore electorate were able to cast their ballot.

The upcoming community pre-selection comes as long-standing incumbent Thomas George prepares to stand down at the 2019 election.

It is the second time in Nationals history a community-pre selection has been held to decide a candidate.

The process parallels the presidential primary vote in the US, the Nationals spokesman said.

A farmer, mortgage broker, local government politicians and businessman make the eclectic group of candidates campaigning to get over the line and included in the community pre selection.

 

Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman Andrew Gordon is concerned about the future of Lismore.
Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman Andrew Gordon is concerned about the future of Lismore. Cathryn McLauchlan

Andrew Gordon

Principal of R Gordon and Son Property Agents, Mr Gordon is a fourth generation Lismore resident. He is also the vice-president of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and previously ran for Lismore City Council in 2012.

 

Ballina Shire Council mayoral candidate Ray Karam
Ballina Shire Council mayoral candidate Ray Karam

Ray Karam

After running for mayor of Ballina Shire, Mr Karam is trying his hand in state politics. The ex-police officer owns Belle General cafe in Ballina and used to be the chairman of the Ballina Chamber of Commerce.

 

Lismore mortgage broker, Tim Roberts is one of seven running for the Lismore Nationals candidacy.
Lismore mortgage broker, Tim Roberts is one of seven running for the Lismore Nationals candidacy. Contributed

Tim Roberts

Throwing his hat in the ring for the Lismore Nationals candidacy, the mortgage broker owns Mortgage Choice Lismore and specialises in providing home loans across the Northern Rivers.

 

CALL TO ACTION: Lismore man Rod Bruem is the co-ordinator of a community group being formed to take action on the health of the Richmond River. A public meeting will be held in Ballina tomorrow night.
CALL TO ACTION: Lismore man Rod Bruem is the co-ordinator of a community group being formed to take action on the health of the Richmond River. A public meeting will be held in Ballina tomorrow night. Graham Broadhead

Rod Bruem

From a businessman to a publisher, Mr Bruem works for Time to Roam Australia magazine based in Lismore. Outside of work, he is the co-convenor of the Richmond Rivers Rescue.

 

Tregeagle farmer Austin Curtin (right) is looking to make his move into politics.
Tregeagle farmer Austin Curtin (right) is looking to make his move into politics. Facebook

Austin Curtin

Tregeagle farmer Austin Curtin was the first of the seven to make his intent known for the Lismore Nationals candidacy. He is the son of Lismore trauma surgeon, Dr Austin Curtin.

 

No Caption
No Caption

Gianpiero Battista

The Lismore councillor has returned to the realm of state politics after an unsuccessful bid running with the Christian Democrats Party at the last state election in 2015.

Kate and Peter Petty at the TenFM fundraiser Magic in the Vineyard at Golden Grove Estate. Photo Emma Boughen / Stanthorpe Border Post
Kate and Peter Petty at the TenFM fundraiser Magic in the Vineyard at Golden Grove Estate. Photo Emma Boughen / Stanthorpe Border Post Emma Boughen

Peter Petty 

Similarly to Cr Battista, Tenterfield's mayor has moved to step it up from local government and challenge himself at state politics. Earlier this month he told the Tenterfield Star transitioning to state politics was something the long-time local had always thought about.

Related Items

Topics:  community pre-selection nationals party northern rivers community northern rivers politics state election thomas george

Lismore Northern Star
Bright paediatric unit opens at Lismore

Bright paediatric unit opens at Lismore

"THERE'S nothing more important in the universe than looking after our children.”

VIDEO: New helibase takes off at Lismore Airport

EXCITING TIMES: Minister for Health Brad Hazard cuts the ribbon at the opening of the new helibase.

Community flocks to witness new era for Westpac Rescue Helicopter

NRRRL grand final security

The Ballina Seagulls celebrate their NRRRL win with supporters at Kingsford Smith Park. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Heightened security at bag checks at NRRRL grand final.

Expert reveals how to get the best price for your home

ABOVE: Leading real estate expert Tom Panos with Regional General Manager, Northern NSW and Brisbane West, Rod Harris.

Oline and print media equal top sales result

Local Partners