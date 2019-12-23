Who will be the king of the pumpkin patch?

PUMPKIN POWER: The contest that decides who will be hailed king of the pumpkin and watermelon patch is set to return to its roots at the next Summerland Giant Pumpkin and Watermelon Festival in early January.

GROWERS across the region are carefully tending to vines in hopes of producing a pumpkin or watermelon big enough to beat the current record of a whopping 743kg.

The festival will be held in Stratheden St, Kyogle on January 11, 2020, with official weigh-ins of produce kicking-off at 9.30am.

Organiser Helen Goebel said the preparations were well underway, with the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition element just one of the exiting things on the festival line-up.

“The festival brings people together and you should see some of these big pumpkins, they are a massive 400 to 500kg,” Ms Goebel said.

“The heaviest pumpkin so far was 743kg grown by farmer Dale Oliver that was going back about four years. He lives near Lismore.

“He broke his Australian record the same day, his 699kg pumpkin still holds the record in Australia.”

The pumpkins in the competition are a special breed that grow large naturally, and seeds and seedlings are available from competition organisers. There is hundreds of dollars in prize money up for grabs.

To inquire about competition entries, seeds and seedlings, contact Steve Leadbeatter on 0429 327 659.

Other highlights of the festival is the Summerland Giant Pumpkin and Watermelon Festival Art Competition, with hundreds of dollars in prizemoney up for grabs for junior and senior artists.

Organisers are pleased with the large number of entries and see this competition growing in future years.

Works will be on display in the old IGA building for the month of January, with some works available for sale.

There will be Pumpkin beer tastings at the Sugar Bowl Cafe on the day and the town’s cooks are experimenting with tried and true recipes for Pumpkin Scones and Pumpkin Pies.

The best entry on the day will take home $50 and bragging right for the next 12 months.

For the Enthusiastic player there will be pumpkin and melon games ‒ try the 20m dash carrying a couple of pumpkins or melons, pumpkin bowls and skittles. Remember you have got to be in it to win it to take that Trophy home.

Business houses can decorate their houses to promote the Festival and be in the draw for a prize.

Guess the Weight A monster pumpkin will be in place in Kyogle Country Store for the week beginning December 30. If you are lucky enough to be the closes you will win $300.

Tickets are on sale for cash vouchers at the Farmers’ Market and in some of the businesses in town.

If your ticket is drawn out of the barrel you maybe lucky enough to win $500, $250 or $100 to spend in businesses in the LGA.