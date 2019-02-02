Menu
The debate rages on about who was at fault.
News

Who was in the wrong here?

1st Feb 2019 4:40 PM | Updated: 2nd Feb 2019 11:06 AM

THERE'S a heated debate going on over at the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page after a video showing a crash between a truck and a car was posted.

The footage, taken from the inside of a car, shows the both the car and truck travelling onto a ram to the Anzac Bridge in Sydney.

As the car veers into the left lane to attempt to move past the truck, the truck breaks and swerves into the car.

WATCH THE VIDEO 

The robust debate saw both sides of the story, with some saying they would have tried to get around the truck too, but others called out the car driver for having no patience.

"Being so impatient could have cost him his life," wrote one commenter, with another describing him as a "fast and the furious wanna be".

Another social media user, who still squarely laid blame at the truck, questioned exactly why the car driver pulled the manoeuvre when there clearly wasn't enough room.

What do you think?

