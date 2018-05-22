Who the hell is Patrick Deegan?

Patrick Deegan has won preselection to represent the seat of Page for Labor at the next federal election.

Who is the new Labor candidate for the seat of Page, and what do we know about him?

Casino man Patrick Deegan may not have had the high profile of fellow contender Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith, but what he does have is a passion for the people and their welfare.

Mr Deegan manages a regional service "supporting families that are impacted by domestic violence, homelessness, mental health issues and financial stress”.

He works from Lismore, Casino and Grafton offices.

During his childhood Mr Deegan spent time living in Bonalbo and Coraki before moving to Casino when he was 15.

"I've got a really good understanding the of people across the page electorate and the difficulties they face in their daily lives,” Mr Deegan said.

He has studied Social Science at Lismore Southern Cross University and is "a long term member of the labor party”.

"I'm really passionate about standing up for the people in the page community,” Mr Deegan said.

"What I'm hearing from electors is they're disappointed in the approach Kevin Hogan has taken in doing things like voting to cut penalty rates, take funding out of schools, Tafes and universities and voting for big business tax cuts.

"While people in the electorate are finding it hard to make ends meet he's voting to support big business.”

"I see the needs of people struggling to cope who need local services to help them remain in their communities.

"Page is typical of rural and regional communities which have strong population growth requiring services and infrastructure, including transport and NBN services to continue to grow.”