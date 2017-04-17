Who the hell is Chuck E and why is he in love?

DURING the Countdown era Rickie Lee Jones' Chuck E's in Love was always a bit of an oddity.

Rickie's delivery was whimsical and warm and the film clip featured her in a jaunty beret as I recall.

But who the hell was Chuck E? And why was he in love?

Of course, when she played Jambalaya tent at Bluesfest on Friday, THAT'S the song that everybody wanted to hear.

Apparently, Chuck E was a friend of Jones and her partner at the time Tom Waits.

Wait's got off the phone one day from their friend and supposedly uttered the line 'Chuck E's in Love'.

There was a lot of love for Rickie Lee on Friday and she looked genuinely chuffed to find an audience here in Australia after all these years.

On the way to Chuck E's in Love, Jones played another big hit in the form of Horses, which was given a rousing reception and enthusiastic sing along thanks to Darly Braithwaite's cover of it many years ago.

Jones explained the song was written for her daughter, who is now well into her adulthood.

Funny how the meanings behind songs don't always play out the way you think they might.