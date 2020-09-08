Who should be our new deputy mayor?

Lismore City Council's councillors will be selecting a new deputy mayor at Tuesday’s meeting.

Lismore City Council's councillors will be selecting a new deputy mayor at Tuesday’s meeting.

IT'S that time of year again when Lismore City Council gets ready to elect its deputy mayor.

Each year the council has nominated to elect a new deputy mayor for a 12-month term during the four-year council term.

However, after the NSW Local Government elections were postponed until September 2021 because of COVID-19, Lismore City Council must elect a deputy mayor for another year.

Deputy mayor Darlene Cook was elected in September 2019, replacing councillor Elly Bird.

Lismore deputy mayor Darlene Cook.

During Tuesday's meeting, councillors will nominate one or more candidates among themselves and then vote if two or more people are on the ballot.

Each candidate will be given the opportunity to speak during the voting process to explain why they would make the better choice for deputy mayor.

>>>SEE MORE: RESIGNATIONS: Why two councillors are quitting Lismore

>>>SEE MORE: 'I'm not part of Lismore': Why councillor decided to quit

If only one candidate is nominated, they will become the deputy mayor and no vote will be necessary.

Last month, councillors Gianpierro Battista and Greg Bennett resigned from Lismore City Council, both for varying reasons.