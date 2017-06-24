22°
Who said winter? Ten fantastic things to do this week

Javier Encalada
| 24th Jun 2017 6:48 PM
1. Lismore Lantern Parade: The Lismore Lantern Parade is an annual community arts festival held around the Winter Solstice. Each year the Lantern Parade attracts in excess of 30,000 people. The festival celebrates community, art and nature with arts, crafts, workshops, regional cuisine, markets, a spectacular parade, lanterns, bands, street theatre, music, carnival dancers, illuminated puppets, fire art and pyrotechnics and more. Activities and entertainment in the CBD start at noon. The parade starts at 5.30pm from Molesworth Street and it is a free event. The Fiery Finale is a ticketed event at Oakes Oval from 6.30pm. Details and tickets from lanternparade.com.

2. Winter Seed and Produce Swap: Join the Lismore Urban Agriculture group for a morning connecting, sharing and celebrating local food production. Old and new gardeners will gather together to share seedlings, seeds, produce and gardening knowledge. A communal table will be set up to host an honesty-based swap system. You can also bring your own table if you have a specific item you would like to barter rather than add to the communal table. This is a cash free event. At Lismore Community Garden, corner of Brewster and Magellan Sts, this Saturday from 9am to 11am.

3. Delicious 7th Birthday Party: Delicious is back this weekend, so put on your dancing disco boots and celebrate seven years of Team Frou Frou putting on fine soirees. Local DJs Somerville & Wilson will be in charge of the decks, so expect the best in underground musical freshness on the dance floor. Somerville & Wilson released their debut Album Yantar recently on Hell Yeah Recordings and has been charting in the Juno Top 100 for over four months. At the Lismore City Bowlo this Saturday from 9pm to 2am. Entry is $15.

4. Tweed Creative fundraiser: This fundraiser aims to support the reconstruction of the Tweed Creative Studios, destroyed by the recent floods. The event will include performances by Phil Emmanuel, Si Mullumby from Wild Marmalade, Bourbon St, Late For Woodstock, Matty Rogers, Moody Dudes, Lissy Stanton and a Chris Cornell Tribute by Byan Zee, Chana Water and Libby Moon. At the Condong Bowling Club, 1 Mcleod St, Condong, this Saturday from 2pm to midnight. $15.

5. Yoyo Tuki Band: Jorge 'Yoyo' Tuki is a Byron-based artist from Easter Island, Chile. The remote volcanic island is located in the Polynesia, and its native name is Rapa Nui. Rapa Nui is famous for its archaeological sites, including its close to 900 monumental statues called moai, created by inhabitants during the 13th to 16th centuries. Yoyo Tuki sings his own songs influenced by Rapa Nui culture, with Latin and Anglo influences, in Rapa Nui language, Spanish and English. Yoyo Tuki plays guitar and ukulele, besides being on vocals. Tuki sings in Rapa Nui (the language of Easter Islanders), Spanish and English, bringing ancient history from his homeland. At the Sphinx Rock Cafe, 3220 Kyogle Rd, Mount Burrell, this Sunday from 1pm.

6. Grease screening: A musical about teens in love in the 1950s! Good girl Sandy and greaser Danny fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they're now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance? Grease stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The 1978 hit musical hits Brunswick Heads for a special dress-up, dance-off screening with a special show by local flashmob dance troupe, The Cassettes. At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, this Saturday from 7pm. Rated M.

7. 2017 NAIDOC Celebration Day: Lismore City Council is happy to host 2017 NAIDOC Day, celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, culture and achievements. NAIDOC Day is an opportunity to recognise the contributions that Indigenous Australians make to our country and our society. There will be stalls, sporting games, children's activities, and plenty of entertainment on the stage. Elders Tent will be available all day. At the Lismore Showgrounds, Alexandra Pde, North Lismore from 10am to 2.30pm. Free event.

8. Lismore has a Diverse Past exhibition: QSCU, in association with Tropical Fruits History Project, ACON Northern Rivers and Lexsa, and supported by SCU Equity and Diversity Office, warmly invites you to the Lismore has a Diverse Past exhibition. This is a celebration of the LGBTIQ's history in the Northern Rivers area. The exhibition runs from until June 30 at the SCU Learning Centre, Lismore campus. This is a free event and funded by SSAF.

9. Motherworld: Roxy Gallery is showing a Motherworld exhibition until Saturday, July 27. Works by artists Katie Alleva, Heidi Beynon, Julia Curtis, Erin Nolte, Jasmine Phillips, Jill Ruciman, and Rebecca Tapscott. These women came together four years ago to form a group of young mothers who are artists with an interest to pursue their creativity in a professional manner. At 143 Summerland Way, Kyogle, and open Tuesday to Friday from 10am - 4pm and Saturday from 9.30am - noon.

10. Coranderrk at NORPA: At a Victorian Parliamentary Inquiry in 1881, the men and women of the Coranderrk Aboriginal Reserve went head-to-head with the Aboriginal Protection Board. Their goal was both simple and revolutionary: to be allowed to continue the brilliant experiment in self-determination they had pioneered for themselves on the scrap of country left to them. Coranderrk recreates the Inquiry. This is both great theatre and great history. It revives the voices of all those, black and white, who fought for a better pact between the country's oldest and newest inhabitants. This special production pays tribute to the resilience and adaptability of a people who rose to the challenge despite the odds, appropriating the power of the written word to make their own voices ring loud and clear. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, from Friday, June 30, as part of the NORPA season 2017. For details visit norpa.org.au.

Topics:  lismore lantern parade northern rivers entertainment whatson

