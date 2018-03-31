Who runs the world (of Bluesfest)?

Peter Noble with some of the female staff behind Bluesfest 2018.

Peter Noble with some of the female staff behind Bluesfest 2018. Liana Turner

THERE have been plenty of calls for more women to be front and centre in the music industry.

But Bluesfest Byron Bay director Peter Noble has shared how vital the women behind the scenes of his event are.

Mr Noble yesterday gathered some of the top women on the Bluesfest team to share their stories.

Bluesfest touring manager Kimberley Galceran, who arranged sideshows for the festival's musicians, said there was a powerful team of women involved with the event.

"Working with a bunch of women that are so strong and intelligent, is fantastic,” Ms Galceran said.

"They're generally lovely, sensitive people so we also support each other in this environment.

"Everyone who works here is an inspiration.”

Photographer escort Sarah Ndiaye said she was always inspired to see site manager Nova keeping things in order.

"I get a real buzz when I see Nova,” she said.

"If you need something in five minutes' time she (helps you out).

"That is one powerful woman running that arena and each of the women I know here... I get a buzz out of what all these women do.”