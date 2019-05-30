Who makes the best fish and chips on the Northern Rivers?

Who makes the best fish and chips on the Northern Rivers? Nev Madsen

WHERE is the best place on the Northern Rivers to get fish and chips?

Is it Bruns, Ballina or Casino? Or maybe Lismore.

Now is the chance to let the world know.

You have until tomorrow to nominate your favourite fish fryer.

To vote in Australian National Fish and Chips Awards go to their website..

The awards are a fantastic opportunity to support local businesses as well as to educate consumers on the sustainability of the Australian seafood industry and the vast range of seafood options on offer.

So far this year 32 thousand people have cast their vote, a massive increase in participation from last year when the final tally was about 19 thousand votes.

In its third year, the National Fish and Chips Awards are the only Australia-wide event that supports local fish and chips businesses and celebrates fish and chips excellence.

The organiser of the event, the Fisheries Research and Development Corporation (FRDC), uses this initiative to educate consumers on the sustainability of Australia's fisheries and the wide range of seafood options on offer.

Chosen by consumers, the People's Choice award allows Fish and Chips lovers to nominate and vote for the Fish and Chips that have them hooked. Voting is cast against a set of five criteria, to ensure the best is found: taste, service, choice, information and presentation.

How to vote:

1. Visit the voting page via the Fish and Chips Awards website,

2. Enter your email address,

3. Choose your store (start typing and select),

4. Give the shop a rating against the five criteria,

5. Click the vote button,

6. Verify your vote: you will receive an email asking you to verify your vote. You must click the link for your vote to be counted.