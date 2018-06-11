Who made the Queen's Birthday Honours List in 2018?

British Royal family on the balcony during celebration of the Trooping the Colour in London, UK, on June 09, 2018. Meghan Duchess of Sussex Princess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry British Royal Family at Trooping the Colour Queen Elizabeth, The Prince of Wales Charles, The Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte , Prince Andrew and Princess Anne in London, United Kingdom, trooping the colour , The annual trooping the color is to honor the Queens official birthday. Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM.

Goonellabah man Barry Oaten in his man cave hair salon. Liana Turner

Barry Oaten

IT MAY seem like a simple service, but offering haircuts to unwell servicemen has earned Barry Oaten a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).

The Goonellabah man, who served in the 41st Battalion in the early 1950s, has today been named among the region's Queen's Birthday honours recipients.

He's a life member of the Northern Rivers branch of the National Servicemen's Association and is an active member of the Kyogle and Lismore RSL sub-branches.

It was through his connection with the Northern Rivers branch of the Australasian Order of Old Bastards that he began providing free haircuts to ex-servicemen in 1963.

Mr Oaten, who grew up in Kyogle and turns 88 this month, was stunned when he learnt he would receive the award.

"I nearly fell out of my chair," he said.

Mr Oaten, while now retired, was a hairdresser by trade, previously working out of the Suffolk Outdoor Sports store in Lismore.

These days, some clients visit Mr Oaten in his Goonellabah man cave, while he pampers others in their home or at hospital.

Allan Thomas

FELLOW Goonellabah man Allan Thomas has also been granted an OAM, for his commitment to veterans and the community.

Mr Thomas, who served in the Australian Defence Force for 14 years, including in Vietnam, said he was "totally humbled" by the news.

"I'm overwhelmed by it, because it's something that I've got a passion for," he said.

Mr Thomas's many achievements include being chairman of the NSW Far North Coast Pension and Welfare Officers Network since 2016 and pensions officer for the Alstonville sub-branch since 2005.

He has also been heavily involved in the sporting community.

Mr Thomas said nothing he had achieved would have been possible without his wife Beth, and others close to him.

"I thank them dearly for their support," he said.

"There is a lot of veterans out there and they and their families require a lot of support.

"Because I'd gone through the process myself, I thought it was very beneficial for me to get involved with the veteran community."

Originally from Sydney, Mr Thomas moved to the Far North Coast in 2002 and he's been working in the veteran advocacy area, based out of the Alstonville RSL sub-branch, since 2004.

Ross Tarlinton OAM. Contributed

Ross Tarlinton

EAST Ballina man Ross Tarlinton has been awarded an OAM.

Mr Tarlinton is the current regional director of schools for Marist Australia.

He has served as principal of several Catholic high schools, is on the National Standards Committee for Marist Schools Australia, he was a member of the Ministerial Committee for School Education Leaders, he served as commissioner for the New South Wales Education Commission and has been a member of the Congregational Leaders of Religious Institutes of New South Wales committee.

While he said he was "humbled to be recognised in this way as I know of so many who have done far more than I have", he was grateful for the "recognition this brings to education and educators who work so hard in what may at times be difficult and challenging circumstances".

"I see an award such as this as a product of the permission given to me by others to lead them in the ways I have been fortunate enough to do within the work of the Catholic church and through cross-sector opportunities both nationally and internationally," he said.

SCU Centre for Children and Young People director Anne Graham wrote the innovative program that has reached five countries Photo Contributed Contributed

Anne Graham

LENNOX Head-based Professor Anne Graham, of Southern Cross University, has been named an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for her service to higher education, particularly in the area of childhood studies, as an academic, researcher and author, and to child protection.

"I'm humbled beyond words by this award," Prof Graham said.

"I see it as recognition not only of my contribution but of all those who have collaborated with me in this work over many years.

"I would especially like to think that this award is also an acknowledgement of the many people in our communities who care for, respect and value children and young people, irrespective of their backgrounds and circumstances, and work tirelessly in supporting their safety and wellbeing."

The former primary school teacher entered academic life in 1994 as a teacher educator and has been a Professor of Childhood Studies since 2009.

She founded Southern Cross University's Centre for Children and Young People and served as the university's head of school of education.

She has published 45 refereed journal articles and 52 research reports.

Her work in child protection includes being on the research advisory committee for the National Framework for Protecting Australia's Children, and being a member of the research project advisory group for the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

She has also served on the expert advisory group for the National Action Plan for Child and Youth Wellbeing.

Brian Cadd. Contributed Contributed

Brian Cadd

BYRON-BASED musician Brian Cadd has been awarded an AM for his contributions to the music industry as a singer, songwriter, performer, mentor and producer, and with professional associations.

He has been a performer since 1966 and has performed with a host of groups and produced the likes of Tina Arena, Glen Shorrock and Ronnie Burns.

He was inducted into the Australian Songwriters Association Hall of Fame and Australian Recording Industry Hall of Fame in 2007.

Lucy Kinsley has received a Public Service Medal. Marc Stapelberg

Lucy Kinsley

WYRALLAH woman Lucy Kinsley has received a Public Service Medal for her contribution to libraries on the Northern Rivers.

She has dedicated some 40 years to Lismore City Council, including 31 years as the Lismore area librarian.

Ms Kinsley said the award was "totally unexpected".

She began her love of dedicating time to libraries back when she was in school.

And soon after she graduated she began her time at Casino Public Library.

She said it had been a rewarding career.

"The community gives so much back to us as well," she said.

"That's what makes the libraries successful.

"It's just so inclusive of everybody.

"It's just a place where you can enjoy being with the community."

Ken Gainger General Manager of Byron Shire Council www.katenutt.com

Kenneth Gainger

FORMER Byron Shire Council general manager Kenneth Gainger has been awarded a Public Service Medal for his service to the NSW and Victorian communities for more than 50 years.

Mr Gainger began working as a clerk with Melbourne City Council in 1965.

He has since worked as general manager of Lismore, Marrickville, Ashfield and Byron Shire councils.